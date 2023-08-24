In today’s edition, the United World Wrestling has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India, an alleged cyberattack on South African digital news website hour after a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and reams of records of Right to Information activists’ previous applications have vanished from a government portal.
Scripted and hosted by Aena, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.
To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.
References