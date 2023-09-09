As leaders of the G20 countries arrived in India on Friday for the organisation’s summit on Saturday, the song-and-dance welcome items at Delhi airport attracted surprise and exasperation.

Coming in for special attention on Twitter was the decision to have a troupe dance to a remixed version of British musician Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hit Shape of You overlaid with Indian elements as US President Joe Biden alighted from his plane.

Among other things, many questioned the appropriateness of the rather risque lyrics for the occasion.

The same song greeted Argentine President Alberto Fernandes and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Biden arrives in India as nearby band welcomes him with Ed Sheeran song “Shape of You” pic.twitter.com/Zy77W2ZpG0 — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 8, 2023

“Embarrassing at the least,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

We are welcoming foreign heads of state with ‘Shape of you’ by Ed Sheeran?!?!



Lyrics that follow



‘Grab on my waist and put that body on me.…I’m in love with your body. Last night you were in my room. And now my bedsheets smell like you’



Embarrassing at the least



📷 @ANI pic.twitter.com/YYAB7bihlV — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 8, 2023

Here are some other reactions.

Ed Sheeran's Shape of You is part of our culture now? 🤷🏻‍♀️



If you sprinkle some "sa ni dha pa" over it like salt, it doesn't make it cultural either. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/wffLBHpdW8 — Narayani Basu (@narayani_basu) September 8, 2023

India has thousands of years of musical tradition, across such a wide breadth of languages, regions, and culture… and so the obvious G20 welcome song was Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” https://t.co/5bpb0ZOcFE — Karan Madhok (@KaranMadhok1) September 9, 2023

Till last week we were debating Bharat and British Invasion, then why these British Ed Sheeran songs??? Is this Bharat??? https://t.co/Ea6OX2TH9p — DoctorSid (@SidhaantNangia) September 9, 2023

For all of the BJP's nationalist posturing, at heart they and Modi are incredibly insecure and pining for Western approval. So during the G20 actual Indians in Delhi get their settlements bulldozed, while foreigners are shown a garbage Carnatic remix dance of Ed Sheeran. https://t.co/QlSCg6kT1l — HHH_Report (@HHH_Report) September 8, 2023

Which culture? Why are these people dressed in traditional clothing but in that disgusting colour dancing to some remix of what sounds like Ed Sheeran?



Also, what's with this new trend of having an Annual Function Day tier dance show everytime some head of state visits? https://t.co/Wu3H4Y3L07 — Sawai (@HHMaharajaSawai) September 9, 2023

Other welcome items also drew some adverse reactions.

What the hell is wrong with our diplomats? Is there no input and background done on guest’s culture sensitivity?



The Oman head of state looked awkward and left abruptly.



pic.twitter.com/Pdrvd8CGVf — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 8, 2023

But at least one delegate seemed to enjoy the beats.