In today’s edition, a bill to rejig the appointment panel of election commissioners to be taken up by Parliament, Nipah virus spreads in Kerala, Opposition parties decide to boycott 14 TV news anchors, and more.

Scripted and hosted by Abhik Deb, produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

To get every episode directly in your inbox, sign up now⁠⁠. You can also listen to this podcast on Spotify and Google Podcasts.

References