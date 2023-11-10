Play

The story in The Secret of More jumps back and forth in time, and the patchworked lattice of narration that it results in almost resembles memory – the remembrance of events is magnified or subdued depending on what they eventually led to, and it is tinged with the knowledge of hindsight. The characters are etched in such wholeness that it is difficult to imagine for them a life any different. They fall into each other rhythms, their insides in a constant push and pull between a complex mix of love, fear and hope. The Secret of More is a noteworthy debut novel, delivering more than it promises: stories, colours, warmth and pains like pin-pricks, all in one.