Hindutva is India’s most powerful and popular political ideology. Yet, there seems to be little study of how it works on the ground.

Kunal Purohit’s new book “H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars” fills that gap by looking at the popular culture of Hindu nationalism.

We talk to Kunal to explore his research and understand how Hindutva became as widespread as it did.

This is a special episode of “Scroll Ideas” recorded in The Bookshop in Delhi in front of a live audience.