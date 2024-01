They matter,

the minor questions –

the smell of a new wardrobe,

the eternal bus ticket

in the bag’s second compartment, the leer

of the late shift security guard.

Yes, Draupadi’s sari is endless

and there’s no way to tame life’s wild unstoppable bureaucracy

but this:

Fill out the form. Do it in bloody triplicate. Enrol.

Published with permission from “When God is a Traveller”, HarperCollins India.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.