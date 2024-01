I am busy with making dreams

for the daylight to eat

when it gets up.

Orange and egg-yellow

splash up to the surface, ready

to be swallowed

whole.

Out of a ravenous night

and greedy sleep, I wake,

craving yellow things.

Spread the butter thicker.

Drizzle the day with honey.

This hunger is shouting for attention.

It wants your soul.

Published with permission from “I Speak for the Devil”, Penguin India.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.