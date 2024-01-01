Of all the b words used to define
often demean women, like broad
and babe and bitch
I like bird the best. How she nests
warm against a breast
one minute. Gone the next
I am a creature of such flights
such slow filling quills. My feathers’ snow
white sheets speak ravenous nights
Words whirl seed, I can’t wait
to stick my beak in. Here
comes the line, a bird
In the hand, open wide
Published with permission. “Bark Archipelago” is Sophia Naz’s latest book of poems.
This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.