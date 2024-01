The heart’s a disobedient girl

Don’t explain her studies to her

Her textbooks are ripped, with her spit she has

Rubbed off the indelible script of fate

In the blue grammar book

She’s scribbled boys’ names

Even their pictures

The heart’s a disobedient girl

You want to punish her? She won’t care

Published with permission from Modern Bengali Poetry: Desire for Fire, Bee Books, translated from the Bengali.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.