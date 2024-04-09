The 2023 Muse India’s GSP Rao Translation Award was awarded to Madhu Sriwastav for her translation of Post Box 203 Nala Sopara by Chitra Mudgal. Translated from Hindi, the book was published by Sahitya Akademi in 2022. Sriwastav received a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The annual award is given to an outstanding work of translation from any Indian language into English and is open to translations of both classic and contemporary works. The past winners of the award include Ranjit Hoskote, Arunava Sinha, Mustansir Dalvi, Priya Sarukkai Chabria and Ravi Shankar (jointly), and Neer Kamal Mani and Moyna Mazumdar (jointly).

While Sriwastav won the award, the following translators received the jury’s commendation: