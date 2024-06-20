This is a massive year for elections around the world, with nearly half of humanity going to the polls. The Election Tricycle decided to dig into three of the biggest polls – and plenty more beyond!

Every week on the podcast, The Election Tricycle checks in on political developments in India, the US and the UK – all of which saw or will see voters going to the polls in 2024 (with big state elections to follow India's massive, just concluded parliamentary polls).

From the dramatic results and coalition calculations in New Delhi to Rishi Sunak's snap summer elections gamble to the big Trump vs Biden showdown in November, the show brings listeners up to speed on key issues, colourful characters and unexpected points of convergence across our three big democracies.



The Election Tricycle is co-hosted by Emily Tamkin, a DC-based journalist who writes ET Write Home, Tom Hamilton, former head of research for the Labour Party and author of the Dividing Lines newsletter, and Rohan Venkat, who writes the India Inside Out newsletter and was formerly deputy editor at Scroll.in, and is produced by Podot.

To get a sense of where the Tricycle treads, check out the most recent episode – breaking down the big, surprising Indian election results – or dig into the archives: