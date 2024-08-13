They call it midsummer madness, the fit of rash and often violent behaviour that seems to strike in the long, hot days. In the United Kingdom, right-wing thuggery has descended on a number of cities following the tragic murder of three young girls.

What is motivating these riots? And who is stoking the flames of this racially-motivated disorder?

Tom Hamilton reports back from a broiling, roiling London. Meanwhile, on the campaign trail in the US, Emily Tamkin talks us through Kamala Harris's VP pick: Tim Walz. Who is he? And what will he bring to the Harris campaign?