Sana Goyal, Editor and Publishing Director of the British literary magazine Wasafiri, is on the 2025 International Booker Prize Jury. She was formerly Deputy Editor at Wasafiri, Publicity Manager at Tilted Axis Press, and Marketing and Outreach Officer at Poetry Birmingham Literary Journal. She was also the judge for the 2022 Orwell Prize for Political Fiction and the 2023 Republic of Consciousness Prize.

Goyal will be joined on the judging panel by jury chair and author Max Porter – who wrote the wildly popular Grief is the Thing with Feathers; poet, director and photographer Caleb Femi; author and translator Anton Hur; and singer-songwriter Beth Orton.

The prize recognises the vital work of translators with the £50,000 prize money being divided equally: £25,000 for the author and £25,000 for the translator (or divided equally between multiple translators). In addition, there is a prize of £5,000 for each of the shortlisted titles: £2,500 for the author and £2,500 for the translator (or divided equally between multiple translators).

The International Booker Prize 2025 longlist of 12 or 13 books will be announced on February 25, 2025, and the shortlist of six books on April 8, 2025. The winning title will be announced at a ceremony at London’s Tate Modern on May 20, 2025.