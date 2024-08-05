I found myself stuck in the web of politics and the regime after a national referendum was held in 1980 to choose between the Panchayat system and multiparty democracy.

I was only twenty-three at the time.

Prime Minister Surya Bahadur Thapa had summoned my father to meet him. Father and I went to the prime minister’s residence together.

“His Majesty has declared a referendum,” the prime minister said. “I have to ensure victory for the reformed Panchayat system at any cost.” We had a close relationship with Surya Bahadurjee. Both grandfather and father had been tenants on his land in Biratnagar since the days of Juddha Shumsher.

“What would you like us to do, Mr Prime Minister?” father asked.

“You need to support us with funding.”

We were just traders. We did not understand grand political designs and did not realise we were being used in a subtle game of regime change. We merely thought that serving a regime would open up unlimited opportunities for industrial enterprise. In any case, father could not have declined any proposal made by Surya Bahadurjee, given their long relationship. Surya Bahadurjee sought similar assistance from four or five other businessmen. Around Rs 1.5 crore was collected to fund the campaign for retention of the Panchayat regime. Some of the decisions taken by that government had been controversial and corrupt. Our motives were related purely to business.

After the victory of the reformed Panchayat system, I asked Surya Bahadurjee for three favours. The first was related to National Panasonic. I told him, “I already have the National Panasonic dealership. Now, I want to import parts and manufacture radios here in Nepal. I would like a licence to do that.” Surya Bahadurjee agreed.

My second request was related to brewing. Star Beer had had a monopoly in Nepal for a long time. I was hoping to set up a rival brewery in collaboration with an Indian company, Mohan Meakin. During several rounds of talks, they had told me that if I could get permission to initially import their beer, they would open a factory in Nepal once their brand was established in this country.

My second request was also granted. I got a licence to import beer.

My third request was for approval to establish a paper factory. I had already located a suitable plot of land. The land where our farmhouse stands today was originally intended for the paper factory. We had already hired a Chinese technical team to conduct a feasibility study. We intended to import the plant from China, and had even given a name to our enterprise – Saraswoti Pulp and Paper Mill.

Surya Bahadurjee agreed to that as well.

Immediately after the referendum, a group of influential people got together with the intention of undermining Surya Bahadurjee. Known as the “underground gang”, the group was reportedly led by Prince Gyanendra and comprised political opponents of Surya Bahadur such as Lokendra Bahadur Chand, Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani, Pashupati Shumsher Rana, Padma Sunder Lawati and Narayan Dutta Bhatta. They had teamed up to topple Surya Bahadurjee’s government. And they used me as a pawn.

Many other entrepreneurs had funded Surya Bahadurjee’s campaign in favour of the Panchayat system but only I had to pay the price for it. There was an onslaught of defamatory propaganda in the media, tying the Chaudhary Group to Surya Bahadurjee. To sustain his government, they alleged, the prime minister had given us a licence to make radios. He had sold us the paper mill licence, which was going to lead to rampant deforestation; we had bribed the Nepal Industrial Development Corporation (NIDC) to give us loans and sold the beer licence. On and on their allegations went. We became the subject of criticism in the Rashtriya Panchayat, the Parliament of the time.

All I had wanted to do was to create a joint venture with a reputable multinational company such as National Panasonic. But the proposed factory was called a “tinkering unit”. Holding up a sample of our radio in Parliament, supporters of the “underground gang” belittled us: “The government is trying to promote a factory for making these?” – as if our radios were toys.

I was planning to establish the first paper mill in the country by bringing in Chinese technology. They alleged I was involved in rampant deforestation and in the NIDC loan scandals. I had wanted to bring another beer into the market where one brand had had a monopoly for so long. They called that a licence scam. My projects were destroyed, one after another.

What kind of system was this, I thought, where those benefiting from it the most, ie, those in positions of power, could attempt to drag down someone who had supported the very system that gave them power? They were making me a victim of their infighting. Perhaps a bitter truth of politics is that innocent people sometimes get caught in the middle of a fight between heavyweights. I had become an easy target in the campaign to defame Surya Bahadurjee. Within just a very short span of my encounter with politics, I had been badly hurt.

Surya Bahadurjee was facing tremendous pressure to resign as prime minister. Though he knew he was helpless in the face of the plot hatched by the “underground gang” and that he was operating under the auspices of the royal palace, he decided to bravely face a no-confidence motion rather than step down. He was backed by nineteen parliamentarians (known as the “eighteen brothers” in those days), among them Balaram Gharti Magar, Keshar Bahadur Bista and Arjun Narsingh KC. But this did not help him out of the situation. Eventually, Surya Bahadurjee had to resign. The “underground gang” had achieved its goal. They were now free to start pursuing their own vested interests.

The Lokendra Bahadur Chand government was formed, with Narayan Dutta Bhatta as minister for industries, Padma Sunder Lawati as home minister, Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani as finance minister and Pashupati Shumsher Rana as water resources minister. Less than two years earlier, Surya Bahadurjee had managed to retain the Panchayat system through the referendum. Now the new regime had not only to prove itself but also to show that dumping him had been the right thing to do. Hence, they continued to target me.

The new government allowed the import of all kinds of radio sets and tape recorders under the jhiti gunta, or personal baggage system. Our dream of a joint venture with National Panasonic was shattered. We had to pay customs duty when importing raw materials for our factories, but the radio sets and recorders could be freely imported under the jhiti gunta. The contention that ‘assembling’ was nothing but ‘tinkering’ meant that for a long time nobody dared to run such an industry in the country.

Even today, many sneer at the idea of an assembling industry. However, even in those days, many countries were fostering exactly such industries by making it cheaper to import component parts rather than finished products. This kind of industry was operating on a huge scale in neighbouring India; and many other Asian countries, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia, had achieved significant economic growth through precisely this type of industry.

Besides radio sets and tape recorders, the government allowed free import of around three dozen other products. This brought a wave of “sky porters’ into Nepal. Smugglers would hire young people for a paltry wage and send them to Hong Kong or Bangkok, fulfilling the youths’ dreams of visiting a foreign country. On their return journey, they were expected to bring in as many items as could be freely imported in their “personal baggage”. For a long time, many young people continued to earn easy but illegal income by acting as sky porters’. An entire generation was duped.

Our Saraswoti Pulp and Paper Mill became the second target of the government. It revoked the loan approved by the NIDC. At the same time, the government decided to establish its own Bhrikuti Paper Factory, copying our plan even to the extent of locating the factory at Gaidakot in Nawalparasi district, only twelve kilometres from the site of my proposed factory. After preventing one of its citizens from privately investing in a factory, the government appealed for foreign investment to help open a virtually identical factory. Eventually, the government had to privatize the factory as it was poorly managed.

My plan to import beer had to be aborted too, because of India’s excise duty policy. This meant my plan to open a brewery in collaboration with Mohan Meakin had to be abandoned too. Some people close to the Palace later launched Golden Eagle Beer in collaboration with the same Indian company.

While all this was happening, the FNCCI, “the representative institution of the private sector”, and its office-bearers gave me no support whatsoever. On the contrary, I was told that a delegation of the FNCCI had met with government officials to oppose the radio “assembling” factory. They opposed an enterprise that would have generated employment and potentially changed the face of Nepal’s industrial sector, choosing to support the free importation of radios instead!

