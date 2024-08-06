Dharma and swadharma are two pivotal concepts within Hindu philosophy – dharma signifies the universal law or order that governs the cosmos, whereas swadharma pertains to an individual’s responsibilities or societal role derived from their innate nature, capabilities and circumstances.

When faced with the choice between dharma and swadharma, the general belief is that dharma should take precedence, because it represents the overarching moral duty that applies to all individuals.

It is regarded as a loftier ethical obligation that supersedes personal duties and desires.

For instance, if an individual’s swadharma means engaging in an activity that contradicts the universal moral principles of dharma, they should prioritise the latter and abstain from such an activity that could inflict harm on others, or breach ethical standards.

However, it’s crucial to recognise that dharma and swadharma need not be in perpetual conflict. In reality, an individual’s swadharma is believed to align harmoniously with universal dharma, and adhering to it is seen as a means to fulfil personal duties and contribute to the greater welfare of society.

Indeed, the interplay between dharma and swadharma is a nuanced topic in ethical and philosophical discourse. While dharma is frequently underscored as a guiding principle, situations may arise where an individual must prioritize their swadharma over universal moral principles. This nuanced perspective acknowledges the intricacy of human experiences and ethical decision-making.

Here are some instances where swadharma might take precedence:

Balancing personal obligations: Swadharma pertains to an individual’s specific duty or role in life. Occasionally, they may encounter conflicting moral choices in adhering to it, such as family responsibilities or personal commitments, which could make them temporarily diverge from universal dharma. Balancing these obligations necessitates thoughtful consideration.

Cultural, social and contextual variations: These factors can exert influence over ethical considerations. What is universally regarded as dharma might exhibit variability across cultures, and in such instances, following one’s swadharma might serve as a means to navigate intricate cultural landscapes without compromising core values.

Self-care and well-being: Prioritizing swadharma could be essential when it encompasses self-care, mental well-being or overall health. Occasionally, individuals may need to step back from customary duties to ensure personal health, thereby enabling them to better fulfil both personal and moral obligations in the long term.

Flexibility in ethical dilemmas: Life presents intricate ethical dilemmas. When tension between dharma and swadharma surfaces, individuals might need to seek a balance that aligns with their values and immediate responsibilities.

Unique life circumstances: Every individual’s life circumstances are distinctive. What constitutes a universal moral principle in one context might necessitate adaptation to suit an individual’s situation. This adaptability underscores the dynamic nature of ethical decision-making.

However, it’s also crucial to recognise that instances where swadharma takes precedence don’t diminish the significance of adhering to universal dharma; rather, they underscore the intricacy of ethical decisions and the need for meticulous evaluation in each circumstance. The solution to this quandary lies in a considerate approach that factors in individual duties and broader moral principles, aiming for harmony whenever feasible.

Ultimately, resolving the conflict between swadharma and dharma is a personal undertaking. There exists no definitive right or wrong answer, and the optimal route is often found by paying heed to your heart and following your conscience – both of which usually guide you effectively, if you know how to listen!

In the Karna story, how should swadharma operate, even though it conflicts with dharma? Should it be independent of broader dharmic principles, or align strictly with them?

Often in our own lives, we find ourselves aligned with our personal values even if they don’t align with global values. In such cases, how should we perceive this misalignment? Is friendship more profound than blood ties? This story prompts numerous inquiries of this nature.

As a leader or CEO, you will inevitably encounter challenging situations where you must choose between dharma and swadharma. While this story provides one perspective—Karna’s—your circumstances may differ substantially.

What spiritual principles or practices can be used to help employees stay true to their values and maintain their integrity, even in difficult or testing situations?

In the modern corporate landscape, this can be a daunting task. However, integrating spiritual principles and practices into the workplace can provide employees with a solid foundation for navigating such situations while staying true to their values. By fostering self-awareness, empathy, resilience and ethical decision-making, individuals can be empowered to uphold their integrity, contribute positively to their organisations, and build a healthier work environment.

Excerpted with permission from Dharma Tales For CEOs: Business Transformation Through Timeless Spiritual Principles, S Prakash, HarperCollins India.