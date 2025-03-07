Anyone who has felt the relentless pangs of grief upon losing someone truly precious would know the frisson of pain that courses through your veins at the very mention of that person’s name. Though mortality is a universal aspect of the human condition, we tend to experience the reality and finality of death in distinctly personal ways. Still, there are common threads in this shared experience, binding us together and affirming our collective humanity. This poem, divided into five parts (first part below) explores a daughter’s struggle to come to terms with the loss of her father, her rock and ultimate refuge. It is a contemplation on a gamut of themes: death, sorrow, loneliness, remembrance, and a reconciliation with the fact of impermanence. It can be viewed as a tribute to all the parents who have devoted their lives to caring for their children. For anyone who is steeped in mourning, the poem holds out the hope that all is not lost even when our world comes crashing down. Life is long and we eventually regain the strength and purpose to go on.

– A note from the poet.

Only in the agony of parting do we look into the depths of love. — George Eliot, The Mill on The Floss

Death Comes Calling

As the Sun suffused the Sky with a shimmering light,

the Lamp of her Life lay extinguished before her eyes.

Was she in a stupor or had a nightmare come to life?

“It couldn’t be, no, it couldn’t be,” she cried.

A maelstrom of emotions wrestled inside

Sadness jostled with Shock and Despair

Horror and Fright shoved them aside

Hopelessness invaded her entire being,

threatening to edge out every other feeling.

The cacophonous symphony of mounting grief

rose above her inner screams.

Emotions that she couldn’t even name

were thrown into this tragic mix.

Merging, colliding, crashing

Bleeding, oozing, spilling

They unleashed a mayhem inside her brain

Fought for recognition, vied for space

Viciously tugged at her insides

She winced

Sighed

Whispered

Soothing platitudes—

“Don’t panic.”

“Stay calm.”

“All will be well.”

“Be strong.”

“Stay …”

Flimsier than vapour

Or a speck in the air

The empty words

simply died on her lips.

The room grew dim as the blazing Sun

bemoaned the light gone out from the world.

Its cheerful glow faded … into a sallow smile

But the wheels of life kept turning

for the masses steeped in the business of life.

Oh, how she longed for a place to hide!

The darkness closing in on her

banished even the sickly light

streaming in from the grief-stricken Sky.

For a moment, she wanted to hold her breath

And jump, just jump …

Into the dark pit of nothingness

Where human suffering comes to an end

Where you find ever-lasting relief

From torments that never seem to cease.

She wanted to cloak herself in denial

But it was contrary to her nature

To quarrel with fate

She had learnt to face with composure—

Loss, setbacks, storms, wildfire

The little pricks and the apocalypse

But was her mind simply playing tricks?

Trapping her in an illusory world—

a world so terrible, so terrifically cruel?

It was scary

Surreal

Was it even real?

She must be rising from the fuzzy depths of sleep

Precariously poised between wakefulness and dreams

Perplexed by the concoctions of her half-awake mind

Reality—solid like Papa—could not be far behind

But it had already arrived

Hitting her right in the gut

Turning day into night

PAPA HAD DIED.

The world outside was pulsating with life

But Papa’s heart had stopped on a whim

The tentacles of fear tightened their grip

Sobs rang in her ears like a harp with broken strings

Was the sound issuing from her own lips?

Everything was shrouded in a haze so thick

Not a single word managed to reach him.

She willed the universe to change its mind

IT WAS TOO SOON. THIS WASN’T RIGHT.

She had miles to go, holding his hand

But he had left his mortal cares behind

He had gone too far ... to turn back time.

If I could have returned, I would have come.

The dream haunted her all through the night

There was nothing Papa couldn’t do

He could light up the heavens if he wanted to.

If there was any path leading back to his earthly abode,

he would have defied the laws of the otherworld.

Death be damned! I shall not leave.

He would’ve declared with audacity

and a hint of mischievous glee.

But that was not to be.

He could not have come

to wipe the tears of his dear one.

When you’re gone.

You’re gone.

As the wheels of his life screeched to a halt,

Her whole world spun like a grief-crazed top.

Time slowed, slowed, and stilled

Still as a statue

Was that his face?

Not a spark of mischief

Not a trace of emotion

No sign of life

No flicker of recognition.

Frozen, she watched him for the very last time

All of a sudden, the spell broke

Piteous moans escaped her throat

Cold reality looked her in the eye

She said the saddest word: Goodbye

He had gone to a place no mortal could find.

IT WAS TIME. IT WAS TIME.

Neither he nor she had any say

Man proposes, God disposes.

He had invested the cliché with a fresh lease of life

by always declaring it when the time was just right.

Never did it ring more true

Now that his life was through

He couldn’t start anew.

Her fervent pleas

Her scalding tears

Had no power to move

The Lord of the universe—

The final arbiter

In matters of life and death.

But God had not been unkind

He carried him away like a beloved child

That was how he went—

A quiet, gentle, godly end.

Papa had cast aside the trappings of human life

Enveloping her in an otherworldly light

And yet, the sun’s spectral beams bedimmed the sky

It was the morning that changed her entire life.

Her heart sank under the weight of a sorrow

Impossible to bear

It washed over her

Wave upon wave

Words couldn’t capture that inexpressible emotion

She trembled all over as they headed to the crematorium

Half-expecting to faint in distress—

Or be swallowed by gigantic grief—

As they set foot upon that graveyard of happiness

That must reek of pain that would never find relief.

But when they finally arrived at that god-forsaken place

A change comes over her, catching her unawares.

Deathly calm descended as Papa’s body was laid on the pyre

She mutely watched the flames devouring her dear father

Why couldn’t she feel the pain galloping through her veins?

She wanted to howl in anguish and drive the numbness away

She waited for grief to rip her apart

And bring home the enormity of what she had lost

But she couldn’t undam the feelings roiling within

The reality of her loss was yet to sink in.

Grief, Gloom, Misery, and all the rest did arrive

But of their volition and in their own time.

So often did they make their presence known

that they turned into companions

when she wrestled with life alone.

“Guard me, guide me, help me, haunt me,

till even a drop of life in me is left.”

She beseeched Papa every night

as she lay in bed—broken, adrift, bereft.

When you were born, you had clutched my finger with your tiny hand

She never let go, nor did he

Till death descended

Mercilessly.

His shadow remained but not his touch

She still remembered the feel of his palm

The wrinkled brown hand that oozed love

Every pore of her being had felt secure

He had built a sanctuary that kept her snug.

She was distressed beyond words

when she saw him becoming increasingly frail.

He dutifully maintained a healthy lifestyle

But he was ageing faster than it seemed fair

Still, he lived much longer

than it seemed to have been ordained.

Touched seventy with a triumphant air

long after his health began to fail.

Having come this far, he ventured to declare

that he had another five years assigned by fate.

But his speeding decline told a different tale.

Watching his tottering gait almost drove her to tears

How badly she wanted to rail at the universe!

Something told her that he may not be around

for very long

Her ears were trained to catch the sound

of his life-draining bouts of cough

It weakened him, bit by bit

In every corner, the cough lay in wait

Ready to pounce on him when the chance came.

It shook him from head to toe and even racked his insides

Oh, how much she feared those dreadful sights

Poor Papa sprawled on the floor

Helpless, bleeding

Unable to express his pain

She would bend over him and scream his name

Like a mantra, it brought him back to her

Disoriented, he looked around

She helped him get back to his feet

Bandaged him and sat close

A fall always frayed his nerves

She watched him like an anxious nurse

He was safe; he would be fine

She would tell herself over and over.

The worst bouts were almost inaudible

A gurgling sound: faint and pitiful

But love had heightened her auditory powers

The feeblest cry for help would set off alarm bells—

Loud and clear.

Long after he had recovered from the jolt,

echoes of his cough resounded in her ears.

Sadness hung heavy in the air

The memory of his hapless state gave her the jitters

That eternal dread of losing him forever.

Even a distant moan was a harbinger of doom

She would run to his room in a frenzy of fear

He came back to his senses

as soon as she called his name

Every single time, without fail

Except for that wretched morning

When the universe, full of whimsy, stole her only ray of light

Papa lay lifeless before her eyes.

Now she felt like a kite buffeted by the winds

Held aloft by the death-defying will

of a cut-and-bleeding, care-worn string.