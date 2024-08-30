Thank you for the thoughtful review by Anwesha Sengupta of the Bengali editions of Esther Duflo and Cheyenne Olivier’s books ( ‘Poor Economics for Kids’: Nobel laureate Esther Duflo’s book for children imagines a fair world ). We truly appreciate the time and effort you invested in evaluating these translations. Your feedback has reinforced the importance of making these stories accessible in multiple languages and we are taking your comments seriously.

In response, we will be recalling the Bengali translations for a thorough review and correction process before republishing. We will take note of any errors that may have occurred and assure you that we are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality.

We would also like to note that the Bengali translation is not directly derived from the English version published in India. Instead, it is based on the original French text, with reference to an English translation provided by Duflo.

Regarding the concerns raised about the absence of Duflo’s notes and the foreword, we would like to provide some context. These stories are originally picture books and they stand on their own. Children can easily make connections and relate to the stories. Our focus was on providing a pleasurable reading experience and subtle learning moments for the reader. The French publisher wanted the notes for their audience and the foreword was commissioned by the English version language publisher as part of their adaptation.

When Duflo and Olivier worked on this project they wanted the stories to stand by themselves, which we know they do. During the book launch in Bengaluru, Duflo said about the notes, “I didn't think the kids needed it.”

Thank you once again for your attention to these matters. We look forward to sharing the improved Bengali versions with you soon. – Sandhya Taksale, senior editor

Assam CM’s behaviour

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared in the state assembly that he is partisan and will not be neutral, daring the opposition saying “what can you do” (“ ‘Will not allow Miya Muslims take over Assam,’ says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ”). This a gross violation of the oath of office. Does he have the courage to speak the same way outside the assembly? – Apurba Kumar Baruah

***

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was a former Congress leader in West Bengal and for reasons best known to others, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (“ Why residents of Assam capital are not buying the chief minister’s claim of ‘flood jihad’ ”). Since then, as chief minister, he has adhered to an anti-minority policy. Most flyovers and infrastructure have been constructed as part of his party’s government development projects.

He forgets that his anti-Muslim policy is against the Constitution. Questions are being raised about why he joined the BJP and is trying his best to become a popular leader in the ruling party. It should also be remembered that he sheltered the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena who have now joined the coalition government in Maharashtra. – SN Iyer

India and Bangladesh

This is a change from the usual anti-Bangladesh drivel produced by most Indian media analysts (“ How India’s majoritarian politics drive its lazy and dismissive commentary on Bangladesh ”). Yet, some hard realities should be stated, such as the disinformation campaigns, and “water politics”. The early release of the rapists of a Muslim woman, with BJP members garlanding the convicts, or calling Bangladeshis “termites” is not a good look either. India must stop political games as well. – Saiful Islam

***