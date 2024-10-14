A Bird in Front of My Cage

fell sick in his nest high

in the iron bars of the roof.

The feathers of his wings were

clipped by a strange disease in the nation.

He gasped and gasped for breath

and for a flight away from his confinement

unconscious of his bare wings. With grief

and sorrowful eyes, some solitary

souls cried out silently:

He needs fresh air and a healing touch.

Others murmured: It’s too late,

he’s half-dead anyway; now it’s only

a matter of time. Each one of the caged

being empathised with the ailing bird

helplessly and embraced him with their eyes

craning their necks up to the familiar

bars above their heads as if he

were their fellow inmate.

Many an anguished heart whispered:

He was energetic and spirited

till the other day when he built

the nest helping his beloved

oblivious of the cruel times ahead.

Now closing his eyes, he would lie down

in his broken nest day and night

ever since a stormy hot summer wind

swept away his loved one

and the newly born chicks.

If he were dead now

in his broken solitary nest

it would be a grief.

If he were removed with brute force,

it would be a death by a lynch mob,

but who cares in this callous world,

whispers spread surreptitiously

and steadily from one solitary cell

to another by word of mouth.

Yet some others suspected:

He was a dreaded agent of terror

captured while hatching the eggs

of conspiracy. Others ruled out

the conspiracy as mere rumours,

and asserted: He was a messenger

of peace and justice. But a few

jailbirds cautiously stated:

The case was made solely on conjectures,

it wouldn’t stand in a court of law,

though it might take years or even decades;

a lifetime isn’t enough to expend for justice.

Some said, he was a pigeon

while others believed him

to be a dove. But hushed voices

of nuanced minds reasoned:

He was neither a grey pigeon

nor a white dove, but a pristine

indigenous phakhta. At the end of the day,

there wasn’t an agreement on the bird’s

antecedents, whether of his crimes

or of his species. A day before

a highly placed mandarin of reforms

was to visit for inspection,

a mission was set up to clean

the dirt of the ancient premises.

Labour’s long hands were made

to work with brutal urgency;

every speck of dust was swept away

along with the broken nest. Within no time

a great flock of grieving and shrieking

voices hovered outside the cage

turning my locked air thick with sorrow.

However, the dignitary, it was learnt later,

failed to grace his own visit

due to unavoidable circumstances

or as the hearsay had it,

avoided the ghastly incident’s shadows.

The grieving air remained

infectious in my closed cage.

7 May 2019

(Written to Chandu, the 9-year-old son of the poet’s brother.)

My Love, My Freedom

My love,

These insults, censures, rumours,

oppression, tearing pain and tears–

endure a little longer.

I know how free your mind

and burdenless your thoughts

were before this shadow of tyranny took us over.

I know how you wear liberty

on your black eyelashes and pride of self-dignity

on your lovely eyebrows.

We will have a life ahead

before which you may forgive me

for dragging you into this shadow.

First they came to steal our freedom;

then they came to rob us of our courage.

We are made helpless,

our emotions shackled,

love imprisoned, thoughts fettered,

and our words chained;

our language is stolen away from us.

In this pain of separation

and shackled existence,

I feel the sounds of your helpless

heaving heart.

Have a little patience;

our courage alone keeps us alive

to a bright breaking dawn.

My love, my freedom,

raise the burning torch

in your hand a little higher.

2 January 2018

(Written to Vasantha)

Mother, Weep Not for Me

When you came to see me,

I couldn’t see your face

from the fibreglass window.

If you glanced at my crippled body,

you could truly believe that I was still alive.

Mother, cry not for my absence at home.

When I was at home

and in the outside world,

I had many friends.

When I am incarcerated in this prison’s

Anda cell,

I have gained many more friends

across the globe.

Mother, despair not for my failing health.

When you couldn’t afford a glass of milk

in my childhood,

you fed me with your words

of strength and courage.

At this time of pain and suffering,

I am still strong with what you

had fed me.

Mother, lose not your hope.

I realised that jail is not death,

it is my rebirth,

and I will soon return home

to your lap that nurtured me

with hope and courage.

Mother, fear not for my freedom.

Tell the world,

my freedom lost

is freedom gained for the multitudes

as everyone who comes to stand with me

takes the cause of the wretched of the earth

wherein lies my freedom.

Mother, I hope someone translates this letter into Telugu for you. Mother, pardon me for writing this in a foreign tongue that you don’t understand. What can I do? I am not allowed to write in the sweet language you taught me in my infancy in your lap. –Your child, with love. (After mother came to see me at the mulakat at the prison window on 14th November 2017.)

14 November 2017

(Written to his mother)

A Continuous Ode to Life, by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o

In Santiago, Chile, recently, I visited the human rights museum erected so that people may not forget the years of human rights abuse under the Pinochet dictatorship. It also covers human rights abuses in virtually every continent. Some of the images of the carnage of the fighters for freedom and human dignity for even the least among us, were hard to look at, without struggling to hold back tears of sorrow but there were others, those of scribbled notes and sketches of defiance, expressions of love, amidst the desolation in the human cages, that brought tears and smiles.

The latter made me think of Professor Saibaba and his poems from prison, with their constant affirmation of love, captured in the recurring line, “I Refuse to Die”. He is talking of the death of the spirit, the result intended by those who cage progressive intellectuals and writers in prisons. But opposed to the death of the spirit is Love. The love he talks about is both very personal, the tenderness that comes through in the poems for Vasantha, but also love of the struggling people, that comes through in all the poems. His personal anguish at his being uprooted from his family and community becomes also that of the farmers and Adivasi people uprooted from their lands to give way to mining corporations. His poetry is on the side of unity, love and life as against division, hate and death.

Among the items I bought at the museum in Santiago were small figures of Pablo Neruda and Victor Jara. Pablo Neruda alongside other poets appears in Saibaba’s poems. Neruda’s words from his Songs of Protest conclude Saibaba’s poem; “Ode to Life”:

I have a pact of love with beauty.

I have a pact of blood with my people.

Victor Jara, the Chilean musician whose fingers were chopped off by the military in a public stadium so that he would not play his guitar in support of people’s power, appears indirectly in Saibaba’s poetry in the figure of Ekalavyan, the self-taught archer in the Mahabharata, whose thumb is chopped off so he would not compete with the sons of the mighty and powerful. Saibaba’s poems are in solidarity with the Ekalavyans of the world.

One of the poems is a letter to his dear students and fellow teachers, with this touching line:

“I have lived all my conscious life on the campuses of learning and teaching in search of knowledge, love and freedom. In the course of this search, I learnt that freedom for a few was no freedom.”

This line sums up Saibaba’s philosophy and tenacity. He is continually learning even from the harsh conditions of prison. Saibaba’s collection is one continuous ode to life. It joins other great collections of poetry from prison.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o is a Kenyan novelist.

