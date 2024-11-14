Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election that will be held on November 14 will be notable for the unprecedented number of young candidates and new faces entering the political arena. Over 8,800 candidates are competing for the 225-seat legislature, with a marked shift toward youth involvement and a broader call for reform across ethnic and regional lines. The political arena has been invigorated with the entry of vibrant, intelligent youngsters attempting to give a new, youthful look to the next parliament.

To be one of the 225 members of the august house which represents the 22 million people of Sri Lanka is a great privilege as well as an immense responsibility. This makes the parliamentary election an attractive contest for many.

Despite distractions and the need for huge efforts, resources and stamina, many enter the fray either due to the greed for power or a genuine desire to serve the people. This time, the general election in Sri Lanka has become attractive to many as there are quite a few vacancies in the house.

Already, 58 sitting MPs have withdrawn from the contest and several other sitting MPs are likely to lose, thus paving way for new faces. From the 22 districts, only 196 will be elected in addition to 29 direct entries on the National List in accordance with the voting ratio of different parties and independent groups. Most analysts believe two-thirds of the parliament will be new members.

Break from traditional patronage

Youth-focused parties and candidates are driving campaigns centered on anti-corruption, transparency and economic revitalisation. For instance, the National People’s Power coalition, led by newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, is gaining momentum with substantial youth support. The platform of the National People’s Power emphasises breaking from traditional political patronage and addressing long-standing issues such as economic inequity and corruption which have dominated the political discourse in Sri Lanka’s recent past.

In the 17 districts in the South, the platform is likely to be the winner with nearly 50% of the seats. The balance will be distributed among the opposition parties Samagi Jana Balawegaya – United People’s Power of Sajit Premadasa, New Democratic Front of former President Ranil Wickremeinghe and former Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna – People Power Alliance of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, now led by son Namal and minor parties and independent groups.

Within the Tamil political strongholds in the North and East, youth candidates are gaining traction as a fresh alternative to traditional parties such as the Tamil National Alliance, which has seen internal fragmentation and criticism for its patronage politics. Emerging Tamil parties, including the Tamil National People’s Front, are attracting younger, more progressive voters by focusing on integrity and advocating for genuine political reform, beyond the legacy of the Tamil National Alliance.

The Ceylon Workers Congress of the hill country with a large concentration of Tamils of Indian origin is also fragmented into several groups, which are likely to share the seats in Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Kandy districts.

Radical change

With almost all the senior politicians out of the poll arena, this election represents a generational shift in Sri Lankan politics. The voting population is increasingly vocal about breaking free from established political figures and their entrenched practices. The results of the election will likely set the stage for a broader transformation of Sri Lanka’s governance, reflecting the growing demand for new political dynamics led by the country’s next generation.

Youth power is a transformative force, capable of driving social, technological and economic progress. However, this potential can only be fully realised when young people have access to guidance that helps them navigate challenges, stay grounded, and make informed decisions. With effective mentorship and support, the youth of today can become responsible, innovative, and compassionate leaders of tomorrow, shaping a world that reflects their ideals and aspirations.

Sri Lankan voters, realising the imperative requirement of a “change” to pull the country from the abyss, joined the call by electing a comparatively young leader as the executive president in September. It is of paramount importance that this middle-class and older population endorsed the youth’s call. The involvement and wisdom of experienced professionals is essential to guide the youth leaders who are capable of implementing programmes with zest and vigour.

The youth leaders’ ability to inspire, innovate, and engage with their communities is a testament to their potential. As they continue to rise and make their voices heard, the future of Sri Lanka looks promising, filled with hope and possibilities.

Sugeeswara Senadhira is a former Sri Lankan diplomat, a political and strategic affairs commentator. Views are personal. He can be reached at sugeeswara@gmail.com .