Indian writer and social worker Ruchira Gupta’s novel I Kick and I Fly is the 2024 winner of the Malka Penn Award for Human Rights in Children’s Literature.

The award is given annually to the authors of an outstanding children’s book addressing human rights issues or themes such as discrimination, equity, poverty, justice, war, peace, slavery or freedom. It was named in honour of author Michele Palmer, who writes under the pseudonym Malka Penn. The award recognises works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoir, or biography which are written for children from preschool to high school.

“[..]This recognition highlights the resilience of girls like Heera and the harsh realities of sex trafficking. Based on true stories of girls I have helped, it tells how a young girl transformed her life through Kung Fu and escaped being sold. I wanted to inspire young people by showing that someone fought back and won. It is a story of hope, courage, and community…,” said Gupta about her win.

Gupta will receive a bronze medallion and certificate and will be invited to deliver an address to the University of Connecticut’s faculty and students.