Refugee

It’s not berries, but the colour of blood clotting

on my tongue, so pungent I must be dead

to lick the wound but I do. Like a carnivore.

It’s the fear of walking into the light that bares

my tummy tucks. I always buy black dresses.

It’s sweat-soaked wipes buried under the bathroom

bin. It’s many colours against white, yet no one wants it.

The garden soil smells like cow dung, like the dorm bed

children wet in sleep. There is always a pillow for weeping.

Dear Adam, this night is for us

alone in a Snapchat room where distance between us dissolves

and we see each other in psychedelic filters. In this alternate

universe where love is free from lockdowns, we can be lovers and

friends, suitors and flirts, listeners and therapists within seconds

of a screen scroll. Here, we don’t see our tired muscles or the

over-flexed weights you championed once because none of us is

here for winning. In your three decades, your heart has sought

acceptance for the body scarred with rejections, but we know we

cannot take snubs as last words on the promise life can be. Your

laughter rings like gurgling fountains and the world fades like days

in autumn. In your eyes, your dreams have condensed into longing

transfixed into mine. Your parents lived through big Troubles, you

are so ready for someone like me – brown and battered, star from

firmaments where shooting is forever. You and I are escaping. Let

us dream again. What do we fancy but not the same things! You

wear toys to titillate, I give warm virtual hugs. You gravitate from

happy mornings to devastating blur of evenings and I turn dark,

turn bright, like a million light bulbs experiencing power cuts in a

day. You, the lad from Ballymena; I, the immigrant in Belfast. We

are waiting to merge like coconut milk and sambhar in a bowl.

Imagination is the refuge of those who come from nothing. I

imagine you in my room, looking exactly as you would like me to

see you. The fabled Horse. Virile Adam in the Garden of Eden. Useful

and Happy. You imagine me through the calendar that marks your

furlough. Will there be enough money to spend on bus rides to

see strangers? You keep asking what will I offer when you come? I

say – everything we have imagined. Snow in my window, scorching

summer in my bed, and you rising in its areola looking like Spring. The

giant you can be, the forest fires we can be. What do you imagine this

will be like, I ask? You being You – young and restless, brave and

listless – send snaps, filling up our dreadful isolation. Red t-shirt

on the bed. Green dumbbells. Yellow shorts. The colourful pills from

the doctor last week. Your rosy flesh and blue veins. A selfie. Your face

radiates desire but your beloved pizzle of a pride keeps sleeping.

For those who never cry

I wish you cubes of ice,

a handkerchief to wrap

a perceptive eye,

a heart that sees

bones and flesh,

rivers in chambers

of slowly passing lungs.

I wish for hands that heal

red bulbs against brown,

semi-circles of misery –

warm but ready

for cold-storage relief.

In the Queen’s Garden

In the Queen’s Garden at Hillsborough,

fallen petals from the rose plants

smiled at me, smelling of nothing

but looking pretty. I stole a few,

if stealing from nature could ever be

called so, saved them in my coat pocket,

like imagined kisses from unrequited loves.

Here, golden gates have turned into

open arms of mothers, allowing for

warm embraces. We are fee-paying visitors

in a nod to progress, but shall I ever

live in a castle with pillars like gold and

diamond buttons in suite-like tearooms?

There are no private lakes for my summer

swims, nor forests and bird trails waiting

just for me. I don’t refuse to see all the beauty

but the Queen’s Castle doesn’t dazzle me.

I do not blink when the roses turn black,

dark as memory that does not forget

what history remembers.

Sea beast

Every nightmare was a dream,

every ghost once a human.

What do we call the Manx Sea,

a moving stew of simmering deaths,

a twister of turf wars so blinding

it doesn’t matter where it starts.

Sublime Anglesey sleeps awake,

clouds of winter fog do break

on the Isle of Man, one thinks,

boatmen are coming home.

The stench of misery sails south

like dead fish in balls of fire

from the Atlantic North.

So long, history, we want to say,

let us never meet again.

The marauding vessels, the fault lines,

the industrial waste, abundant greed,

emissions, the emissaries of cancer,

becquerels, tonnes mere numbers

in world-changing voyages.

The water renews in rains,

the past lingers.

Swim in its past.

Do not plumb the depths,

keep floating,

conjure dreams.

Emerald green on sea-green,

waves surf against the hills.

Here, find eternal graveyards,

white as sugar, cold as snow,

bury distress, buy few boats,

resurrect from slate-grey storms

the apparitions of tomorrow.

Befriend men and children

on the beach, go sailing,

come back dead from joy.

Be the rock, get conquered by snails,

change colours, mingle with seagulls,

let lichen eat you up and turn you

into kale, get drunk up like smoothie,

be the freak, sail against fear,

be the sea freezer, wrapped in surf.

Become Ophelia, let sailors come,

swallow them up, the orange ships,

Tamar lifeboats, the rescue crews

taking chances, off bay of Kilmore,

become a ghost

eat them all.

Pallavi Padma-Uday is the author of two collections of poetry, and a professional member of the Irish Writers Centre. She has been shortlisted for Arts Council Ireland’s Literature Bursary 2024. She is currently finalising the draft of her third poetry collection and working on a nonfiction book while writing a thesis in economic history.

Excerpted with permission from Lola in Belfast, Pallavi Padma-Uday, Writers Workshop.