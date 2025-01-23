The Banaras Lit Fest has announced the longlists in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and translation categories for its 2025 book awards. Besides English, the awards are also given to Hindi language books.

The shortlist will be announced on February 9. The winners in each category will receive a cash prize of Rs 51,000, along with a certificate and a trophy, during the festival which will be held in Varanasi between March 7 and March 9.

The longlisted books in each category are:

Ruskin Bond Award for Fiction

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Award for Nonfiction

Sarojini Naidu Award for Poetry

  • Mandalas of Time, Malashri Lal, Hawakal Publishers

  • To the Moon and Back: Life, Love and Everything In-between, Maria Goretti, Om Book International

  • Nostalgia: Crafting a Home Within, Mahua Sen, Red River

  • White Shirts of Summer: New and Selected Poems, Mamang Dai, Speaking Tiger Books

  • My Body Didn’t Come Before Me: Poems, Kuhu Joshi, Speaking Tiger Books

  • The Last Time I Saw You, Akhil Katyal, HarperCollins India

  • I’ll Have It Here: Poems, Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins India

  • Sweet Malida: Memories of a Bene Israel Woman, Zilka Joseph, Mayapple Press

  • Yellow, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Sahitya Akademi

  • Eartha, Vinita Agrawal, Sahitya Akademi

Rabindranath Tagore Award for Translation

  • Fire Bird, Perumal Murugan, translated from the Tamil by Janani Kannan, Penguin India

  • The Keeper of Desolation: Stories, Chandan Pandey, translated from the Hindi by Sayari Debnath, HarperCollins India

  • I Named My Sister Silence, Manoj Rupda, translated from the Hindi by Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, Westland

  • Sakina’s Kiss, Vivek Shanbhag, translated from the Kannada by Srinath Perur, Penguin India

  • Sawaneh-i-Delhi: Biography of Delhi, Mirza Ahmad Akhtar Gorgani, translated from the Urdu by Ather Farouqui, Roli Books

  • Boy, Unloved, Damodar Mauzo, translated from the Konkani by Jerry Pinto, Speaking Tiger Books

  • The Homeland’s an Ocean, Mir Taqi Mir, translated from the Urdu by Ranjit Hoskote, Penguin India

  • The Yellow Sparrow: Memoir of a Transgender Woman, Santa Khurai, translated from the Manipuri by Rubani Yumkhaibam, Speaking Tiger Books

  • The Nemesis, Manoranjan Byapari, translated from Bengali by V Ramaswamy, Westland

  • How to Love in Sanskrit, translated by Anusha Rao and Suhas Mahesh, HarperCollins India

Disclosure: Sayari Debnath is senior writer for the Books and Ideas section of Scroll.