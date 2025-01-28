When 41-year-old Rinchin Jomba’s recipe for momo won the Millet Recipe Contest organised by the agriculture centre Krishi Vigyan Kendra in 2023, her joy transcended the mere thrill of winning an award. She had spotlighted the culinary heritage of her community, the Monpa. The contest was part of the International Year of Millets 2023 celebrations, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Chug Valley, nestled in the West Kameng district.

Jomba created her momo recipe using kongpu (finger millet) for the wrap and stuffing it with boiled locally-sourced potatoes and onion greens. Her primary goal was to reintroduce the indigenous kongpu in a contemporary form that would appeal to the changed palate of the younger generation, who had never tasted it. Kongpu was once very popular in Monpa cuisine. In just a year, her millet momo has become a hit, among the local residents and tourists visiting Chug Valley in search of authentic Monpa cuisine.

The Monpas, an ethnic group, have lived in the Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh for a long time. In Tibetan/Bhoti literature, “Mon” generally refers to regions or lands at a lower altitude compared to the Tibetan plateau and “pa” refers to people. Monpa, therefore refers to the people living in the south of Tibet on the Himalayan slope. Their lifestyle has played a crucial role in surviving the hard, mountainous climate.

Today, for a tourist visiting the popular West Kameng and Tawang circuit, the momo (dumplings) and thukpa (a type of noodle soup) have become synonymous with Monpa food. Ironically, these dishes, now made with refined flour, are not traditional staples in the region, but modern adaptations. Historically, dumplings were part of the festive delicacies, where the wraps were crafted from bong (barley), and filled with an array of vegetables, herbs, pork, and yak meat.

Thukpa is more than simply noodles. A regular household variant, it is a roasted maize soup, with dried radish, local kidney beans, dried yak meat with a subtle touch of jabrang (Sichuan peppercorns), seasoned lightly with salt – a once-scarce commodity still used sparingly. This hearty concoction is slow-cooked over the fire all day, ready to be enjoyed after a long day’s toil in the fields.

Over the last few decades however, the Monpa cuisine has undergone a profound transformation , with ancestral recipes and ingredients fading into obscurity, even among the tribe’s own people.

Rinchin Jompa at work. Credit: Surajit Sharma via Mongabay.

The Monpa food traditions

The Monpa community is an agrarian society, traditionally cultivating millet, barley, buckwheat and maize crops. The Brokpa, a sub-group of the community, specialises in rearing yaks, an activity crucial to their cuisine and livelihood. Monpas have a rich knowledge repository of alcoholic beverages, dried and fermented foods, foraged herbs, berries, mushrooms, and meat from domesticated and wild animals.

While the tribe traditionally consumes meat, the influence of Buddhism has led some sections to refrain from killing animals for meat; instead consuming only the meat of dead bovines like yak, which is rare. Yak milk products , such as chhurpi, churkam, ghee and curd, have a significant presence in their daily diet.

In the past, the Monpa community was largely self-reliant, as its people lived in isolation with limited or no access to the lower altitude settlements, which meant that they relied on local resources. However, this isolation also meant that food scarcity was a recurring challenge.

The older generation reminisce that rice, which is now a staple, was virtually unknown to most people three to four decades ago, with only certain varieties being cultivated in the valleys of West Kameng.

“As a child, my siblings and I would often accompany our father on treks to the higher altitude Brokpa settlements,” Jomba recalls. “We carried loads of our harvested crops, bartering them for yak chhurpi and ghee. These journeys sometimes spanned days. On occasion, the Brokpas would visit us for the exchange. There were no shops to buy food; this was the sole means of trade and sustenance. There was no need for cash either.”

Monpa women foraging for ingredients. Credit: Surajit Sharma via Mongabay.

The decline in Monpa cuisine

In the mid-1960s, following the border conflicts with China, the Indian Army began establishing permanent military bases in Arunachal Pradesh to safeguard the territory and assert control over this strategically important region.

The military buildup persisted over the decades , marked by the construction of roads, airstrips, and other critical infrastructure to support army operations in the rugged and remote landscape. The Army employed many local residents in different capacities as porters, guides, labourers, and in support services within the military camps.

“The Indian Army provided food, medicines, and other essentials,” Jomba says. “Our father used to bring home atta (wheat flour) from the barracks – it was darker in colour, and it was from the Army that we first learned to make roti. They helped us through times of scarcity, and eventually, those hardships faded away.” They were also introduced to oil and spices, although their usage is still limited in home cooked food.

Tsering Drema, a horticulturist from Dirang town in West Kameng, says that until then, they had never seen certain vegetables such as cauliflower, cabbage, or even tomatoes. “Improved road connectivity later made new food items more accessible,” Drema adds. “For example, the Japanese persimmon was introduced by the horticulture department in the late 1980s. Before its arrival, a wild variety with much smaller fruit was native to the region. Today, the new variety is propagated through grafting onto the native species, and this year, persimmon harvests have seen a remarkable boom.”

The government-led public distribution system that initiated subsidised food and essential commodities reached Arunachal Pradesh in the 1980s . Through a network of fair-price shops, rice, wheat, sugar and kerosene became abundantly available even in the previously inaccessible villages. This marked a pivotal shift in the community’s diet.

On the downside, the abundance of food led the village residents to abandon the cultivation of certain labour-intensive crops and vegetables. Over time, these items vanished entirely from their dietary staples, leaving a void in traditional food practices.

Pema Wange, a native of Thembang Heritage Village and Senior Project Officer at World Wide Fund for Nature India, highlights another, albeit indirect, factor – the lack of proper education and medical facilities in the villages. “This shift drove village residents to migrate to urban settlements, leaving behind their traditional agrarian lifestyle,” Wange says. “The new way of life demanded hard cash to cover expenses, be it rent, education, healthcare, and even food. To meet these needs, parents often left their children in the towns, while they returned to the villages to cultivate cash crops and modern hybrid crop varieties, striving to earn more.”

The food habits of the Monpa community went through a transformation when the people were introduced to newer and easily accessible ingredients and when people left their agrarian lifestyles to pursue jobs in the cities and towns. Credit: Surajit Sharma via Mongabay.

Rediscovering lost flavours

Jomba and seven other women now operate a diner called Damu’s Heritage Dine in Chug Valley. Damu means “daughter” in Chug’s local language Duhumbi. With support from the World Wide Fund for Nature-India, the eatery has revived forgotten native ingredients and recipes, offering authentic Monpa cuisine with a contemporary twist. A sumptuous seven to eight-course meal is prepared using homegrown and hand-picked forest produce in a traditional kitchen, set within a 100-year-old stone house, typical to this part of Arunachal Pradesh.

It begins with phursing gombu, a corn tart with the oleoresins of the Chinese lacquer tree (Toxicodendron vernicifluum), gently roasted in yak ghee over smoldering charcoal. Traditionally, the resin was a household remedy, used to alleviate birthing pain, body aches, and colds. Today, only one person in the village possesses the rare skill of extracting it without incurring allergic reactions. The community is worried about losing this traditional knowledge of extracting the resin and is thinking of ways to pass on this knowledge to the next generation.

The corn tart is followed by takto khazi puttang – buckwheat noodles with local herbs and fermented soybean and chilli sauce. The noodles are handmade in an indigenous wooden noodle maker called puttang shing.

Other dishes include the gunchung (buckwheat) thukpa, millet tacos (a contemporary recipe with native fillings), khurba (buckwheat pancake) with litho (wild pear) marmalade, fin brumsha chura kamtang (pumpkin and glass noodle stew), shya marku (chicken ginger and ghee stew), korsha (kidney bean stew) and dressi (local red rice fried in yak ghee with crushed walnuts and jaggery). The dishes are served with a variety of chamin (chutney). The dishes vary, changing with the availability of ingredients.

Phursing gombu, a corn tart with the oleoresins of the Chinese lacquer tree, gently roasted in yak ghee over smoldering charcoal, served at Damu’s Heritage Dine. Credit: Surajit Sharma via Mongabay.

“Monpa cuisine has a lot of chutneys made from seasonal berries and herbs,” adds Jomba. “However, many dishes are rarely cooked today, except on holidays when the community gathers to prepare a picnic-style feast of authentic recipes. These are the rare occasions when we truly savour our traditional dishes.”

Nishant Sinha, coordinator for community-based tourism with World Wide Fund for Nature-India, who led this initiative, explains that they aim to provide the local community with an alternative source of livelihood as an incentive to conserve their forests and natural resources. “Damu’s Heritage Dine is a part of this effort, focusing on their foraging-based diet complemented by locally cultivated produce. Even after spending four to five months here, I was still struggling to fully understand Monpa cuisine. We met with the community members and eventually brought together this group of women. Through multiple discussions about their childhood favourites and the dishes they now miss, we managed to recreate a few. That’s how it all started.”

When the dining project was conceptualised a year ago, retrieving the lost recipes was a struggle. Passed down through generational sharing, most were forgotten without being cooked. “The elders taught us a few, and since then, we’ve been rediscovering them one-by-one,” says Jomba. “We believe that because it (these ingredients) comes from the forests, the forests have to remain for this food item to remain. So, the more popular this becomes, we are definitely supporting the conservation of forests here,” Sinha adds.

Since the Monpa cuisine relies on ingredients foraged from the forests, the forests have to remain for the food items to be preserved. Credit: Surajit Sharma via Mongabay.

The next challenge was sourcing buckwheat, finger millet, and other native grains, for these were no longer cultivated. These were initially sourced from outside, but as the eatery gained popularity, its proprietors have encouraged the local community to start growing them again in the valley. This year, a few farmers have taken up the task, and Damu’s Heritage Dine will be acquiring most of their harvest.

Their greatest pride for the diner is that the local Monpa people have started visiting regularly. For many, it is an emotional journey back to the childhood foods once lovingly prepared by their mothers and grandmothers; dishes they had long lost hope of ever tasting again. Some of these old recipes have even made their way back into the village kitchens.

This article was first published on Mongabay.