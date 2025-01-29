The Kalinga Literary Festival has announced shortlists in seven categories in English and six in Hindi for the 4th Annual KLF Book Awards. This year the prizes will be awarded in the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, business, translation, and debut categories in English, and in the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, translation, and debut categories in Hindi.
The winners will be announced on February 15, and will win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for each category.
Here are the shortlisted books:
English Fiction
Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life, Upamanyu Chatterjee, Speaking Tiger Books
Loot, Tania James, Penguin
The Girl with the Seven Lives, Vikas Swarup, Simon and Schuster India
The Enclave, Rohit Manchanda, Harper Collins India
English Nonfiction
Gods, Guns, and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity, Manu S Pillai, Penguin India
Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum (1760-1799), Vikram Sampath, Penguin India
Imperial Games in Tibet, Dilip Sinha, Pan Macmillan India
The Sherpa Trail: Stories from Darjeeling and Beyond, Nandini Purandare and Deepa Balsavar, Roli Books
English Poetry
Yes, There Will Be Singing, Hamraaz, Westland
I Don’t Love You Anymore, Rithvik Singh, Penguin India
I’ll Have It Here, Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins India
All These Streets We’ve Known By Heart, Siddharth Dasgupta, Red River Press
English Debut
The Many Lives of Syeda X: The Story of an Unknown Indian, Neha Dixit, Juggernaut
Glass Bottom, Sonali Prasad, Pan Macmillan India
Girls Who Stray, Anisha Lalvani, Bloomsbury India
The Foresighted Ambedkar, Anurag Bhaskar, Penguin India
English Translation
Ten Days of the Strike: Selected Stories, Sandipan Chattopadhyay, translated from Bengali by Arunava Sinha, HarperCollins India
Our City That Year, Geetanjali Shree, translated from Hindi by Daisy Rockwell, Penguin India
Boy Unloved, Damodar Mauzo, translated from Konkani by Jerry Pinto, Speaking Tiger Books
The Essential Ghalib, Anisur Rahman, HarperCollins India
English Business Book
Digital Fortunes: A Value Investor’s Guide to the New Economy, Smarak Swain, Bloomsbury India
Capitalism to Peopleism: Inspiring a Leadership Transformation, Ravi Chaudhry, Simon and Schuster India
Amrut – the Great Churn: The Global Story of India’s First Single Malt, Sriram Devatha Westland
Let’s Talk Legacy, Monika Halan, HarperCollins India
English Children’s Book
The Mystery of the Missing Geometry Boxes, Vidya Varadarajan, Scholastic India
Why the Apple Falls, Swagata Deb and Sandipan Deb, Juggernaut
Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji’s Youngest Spy, Savie Karnel, Westland
Save the Solar System with Nye and Friends, Tanya Gawdi, Rupa Publications
Hindi Non-Fiction
Godavan: More Angana Ki Son Chiraiya, Kabeer Sanjay, Vani Prakashan
Gaanv Se Bees Postcard, Shiv Balak Misra and Neelesh Misra, Eka
Over The Top: OTT ka Mayajaal Book, Anant Vijay, Prabhat Prakashan
Borsi Bhar Aanch | Ateet Ka Sairbeen, Yatish Kumar Radhakrishna Prakashan
Hindi Fiction
Koi Hai Jo, Devi Prasad Mishra, Rajkamal Prakashan
Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan, Rajpal And Sons
Vanya, Manisha Kulsherstha, Rajpal And Sons
Kans, Bhagwandas Morwal, Vani Prakashan
Hindi Poetry
Dharm Wah Naav Nahin, Shirish Kumar Maurya, Rajkamal Prakashan
Nadi Ka Marsiya To Pani Hi Gayega, Keshav Tiwari, Hind Yugm
Mere Aasan Jhoot, Dwarika Prasad Uniyal, Prabhat Prakashan
Vasna Ek Nadi Ka Naam Hai, Savita Singh, Vani Prakashan
Hindi Debut
Mutah: Ek Shodhparak Adhyayan, Naila Hasan, Vani Prakashan
Pui, Rahul Srivastava, Lokbharti Prakashan
Praayashchit, Ashwini Pratap, Hind Yugm
Chakka Jaam, Gautam Choubey, Rajkamal Prakashan
Hindi Translation
Tuka Akash Jitna: Poems, Sant Tukaram, translated by Rajendra Godapakar, Rukh Publication
Charu, Chivar Aur Charya, Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven
Himalaya Ek Khoj: Lama, Sant aur Nastik, Namita Gokhale, translated by Prabhat Ranjan
Chaku, Salman Rushdie, translated by Manjit Thakur
Hindi Children’s Book
Magic Box, Anulata Raj Nair, Deepak Hira Ranganath, and Anita Sethi, Westland Books
Saur Mandal ki Sair, Sarita Saraf and Alankrita Amaya, Adidev Press
Chand Pizza, Anurag Minus Verma, Pratham Books
Hamare Bacche Bane Acchey, Lal Devendra Srivastava, Swatantra Prakashan