The Kalinga Literary Festival has announced shortlists in seven categories in English and six in Hindi for the 4th Annual KLF Book Awards. This year the prizes will be awarded in the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, business, translation, and debut categories in English, and in the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s literature, translation, and debut categories in Hindi.

The winners will be announced on February 15, and will win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for each category.

Here are the shortlisted books:

English Fiction

English Nonfiction

Gods, Guns, and Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity , Manu S Pillai, Penguin India

Tipu Sultan: The Saga of Mysore’s Interregnum (1760-1799), Vikram Sampath, Penguin India

Imperial Games in Tibet , Dilip Sinha, Pan Macmillan India

The Sherpa Trail: Stories from Darjeeling and Beyond, Nandini Purandare and Deepa Balsavar, Roli Books

English Poetry

Yes, There Will Be Singing , Hamraaz, Westland

I Don’t Love You Anymore, Rithvik Singh, Penguin India

I’ll Have It Here , Jeet Thayil, HarperCollins India

All These Streets We’ve Known By Heart, Siddharth Dasgupta, Red River Press

English Debut

English Translation

English Business Book

English Children’s Book

The Mystery of the Missing Geometry Boxes , Vidya Varadarajan, Scholastic India

Why the Apple Falls, Swagata Deb and Sandipan Deb, Juggernaut

Laxmi Panda: The Story of Netaji’s Youngest Spy , Savie Karnel, Westland

Save the Solar System with Nye and Friends, Tanya Gawdi, Rupa Publications

Hindi Non-Fiction

Godavan: More Angana Ki Son Chiraiya, Kabeer Sanjay, Vani Prakashan

Gaanv Se Bees Postcard, Shiv Balak Misra and Neelesh Misra, Eka

Over The Top: OTT ka Mayajaal Book, Anant Vijay, Prabhat Prakashan

Borsi Bhar Aanch | Ateet Ka Sairbeen, Yatish Kumar Radhakrishna Prakashan

Hindi Fiction

Koi Hai Jo, Devi Prasad Mishra, Rajkamal Prakashan

Kissagram, Prabhat Ranjan, Rajpal And Sons

Vanya, Manisha Kulsherstha, Rajpal And Sons

Kans, Bhagwandas Morwal, Vani Prakashan

Hindi Poetry

Dharm Wah Naav Nahin, Shirish Kumar Maurya, Rajkamal Prakashan

Nadi Ka Marsiya To Pani Hi Gayega, Keshav Tiwari, Hind Yugm

Mere Aasan Jhoot, Dwarika Prasad Uniyal, Prabhat Prakashan

Vasna Ek Nadi Ka Naam Hai, Savita Singh, Vani Prakashan

Hindi Debut

Mutah: Ek Shodhparak Adhyayan, Naila Hasan, Vani Prakashan

Pui, Rahul Srivastava, Lokbharti Prakashan

Praayashchit, Ashwini Pratap, Hind Yugm

Chakka Jaam, Gautam Choubey, Rajkamal Prakashan

Hindi Translation

Tuka Akash Jitna: Poems, Sant Tukaram, translated by Rajendra Godapakar, Rukh Publication

Charu, Chivar Aur Charya, Pradeep Das, translated by Sujata Shiven

Himalaya Ek Khoj: Lama, Sant aur Nastik, Namita Gokhale, translated by Prabhat Ranjan

Chaku, Salman Rushdie, translated by Manjit Thakur

Hindi Children’s Book