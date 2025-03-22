As dementia rates rise globally, families and care partners are seeking ways to maintain meaningful connections with loved ones experiencing memory loss. In many cultures, food is central to cultural identity and family life.

Cooking traditional recipes can also be a unique way to evoke memories and foster social connections. Familiar flavours, scents and cooking techniques can provide support and comfort to those living with dementia.

In South Asian cultures, food is deeply intertwined with identity, memory and relationships. From the aroma of freshly ground spices to the rhythmic sounds of a mortar and pestle, food evokes strong sensory memories, making it a powerful tool in dementia care.

When it comes to supporting people with dementia, food and cooking can be culturally relevant ways to enhance well-being, strengthen inter-generational bonds and preserve identity – making them an increasingly important tools in dementia care.

My research focuses on understanding the experiences of people living with dementia and their care partners in South Asian communities, and the importance of culturally inclusive care for dementia.

Food and memory

The connection between food and memory is well-documented. For individuals living with dementia who often experience memory loss and disorientation, familiar foods can trigger memories of specific events, places or people. For example, the scent of ghee-laden parathas or the sight of turmeric-coloured curries may evoke memories of childhood kitchens, family celebrations or community gatherings.

In South Asian communities, food is a cornerstone of cultural identity. Dishes are often tied to regional traditions, religious practices, and family legacies. For individuals living with dementia, preparing or consuming familiar foods can provide a sense of stability and continuity.

A person with dementia may find comfort in the ritual of making chai, even if they forget other aspects of their daily routine. Similarly, they might find joy in tasting the traditional foods of their region.

Dementia care often involves strategies that engage the senses to improve quality of life. Food offers a multi-sensory experience – taste, smell, touch, sight and even sound. For South Asian older adults, the act of rolling dough for rotis, smelling fragrant basmati rice or hearing the crackle of mustard seeds in hot oil can stimulate the senses and provide therapeutic benefits.

Engaging individuals in food preparation can also help maintain fine motor skills and foster a sense of purpose. Even simple tasks like peeling garlic, mixing spices or stirring a pot can provide opportunities for engagement and connection. Importantly, these activities do not need to be perfect – the process itself is valuable.

In cultures around the world, meals are rarely solitary. Food is inherently social, often prepared and shared among family members. For individuals living with dementia, mealtime can be an opportunity to strengthen familial bonds and reduce feelings of isolation. Sharing a meal allows care partners and family members to engage in meaningful interactions, even if verbal communication is limited.

Inter-generational cooking can be particularly engaging. Grandparents living with dementia can pass on recipes to their grandchildren, creating moments of joy and preserving cultural heritage. These interactions help younger generations understand dementia while fostering empathy and appreciation for their elders.

Adapting for dementia care

While traditional South Asian dishes can be comforting, they may need to be adapted for individuals living with dementia. For example, finger foods like pakoras or stuffed parathas can be easier to handle than dishes requiring utensils. Similarly, simplifying recipes with fewer ingredients or steps can make the cooking process more manageable for individuals living with dementia.

Nutritional considerations are also crucial. Many South Asian dishes are rich in fats, carbohydrates and spices, which may not align with the dietary needs of older adults. Modifying recipes to include more vegetables, lean proteins and lower salt levels can ensure that meals are both nutritious and culturally familiar.

Despite its benefits, using food as a tool for dementia care is not without challenges. Care partners often face time constraints, lack of resources or their own emotional burdens, which may limit their ability to engage in food-based activities. Additionally, some families may struggle to adapt traditional recipes, especially if they lack culinary skills or are unfamiliar with healthy substitutions.

Community support organisations can play a pivotal role in overcoming these barriers. Cooking workshops, memory cafés with food themes or culturally tailored resources can empower families to incorporate food into dementia care. For instance, community centres can organise events where older adults and care partners come together to prepare traditional meals, share recipes and build support networks.

Culturally tailored dementia care

Integrating food into dementia care underscores the importance of culturally tailored approaches. Incorporating cultural elements like food acknowledges the holistic needs of individuals and their families. Healthcare providers and community organisations must prioritise cultural humility, recognising the unique role that food plays in the lives of South Asian families living with dementia.

In the journey of dementia care, food is more than a tool for nourishment. For South Asian communities, it is a source of connection, identity and healing. By integrating food into care practices, families and care partners can unlock its potential to evoke memories, strengthen relationships and improve the well-being of individuals living with dementia.

With culturally sensitive support and resources, food can become a powerful ally in navigating the complexities of dementia care, one bite, one memory and one story at a time.

Navjot Gill-Chawla is Doctoral Candidate, Aging, Health and Well-being, University of Waterloo.

This article was first published on The Conversation.