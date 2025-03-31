Growing Up in This Neighbourhood

You have daily battles to fight:

when it rains, you find ways

to cover things in the rooms

of your oddly built house

that has shamelessly outlived

your ancestors —

Holding a twenty rupee note

safely in your hand

like a cat

carries a kitten in her mouth

fearing to lose it —

walking on bricks

thrown into muddy rainwater

to make a path —

the familiar sight of rats

coming out of the gutter

which has always been uncovered —

crossing in front of the house

of the single mother

everyone wants thrown out

of the neighbourhood —

passing by the little mosque

built on a paan shop,

whose imam coughs into a loudspeaker

five times a day —

buying curd for ten rupees, a tea sachet for six,

and using the remaining coins

to buy something from the tiny stall

of the Urdu-speaking old man

with a thin moustache

you wonder: even if someone buys everything

from this man, what difference would it make?

Growing up in this neighbourhood

doesn’t mean you won’t experience

the sheer meaninglessness

of it all —

and of whatever exists

beyond these suburbs

where the lights never fade.

The dim yellow bulb

hanging in your narrow alleyway

is no different from the sun

which dies a little every day.

My Father Believes in Triclavianism

The innards of a grinder,

dead batteries, bulbs,

some wires and metal strings,

a toaster without the bread rack,

and several little springs

lie in the backyard

while he tries to find

what we never thought existed

in our everyday things.

Back in the day,

we fried daal in this pan.

Father used that oven to bake.

My mother used this dryer

on her wet hair, with the familiar scent

of the shampoo

they no longer make.

He dismantles

the abandoned vacuum cleaner:

puts aside its brush roller,

power-head and wand;

brings out the internal fan,

and the little dust bag

which might still have dust

from past days.

The ragman is only interested in metal:

he rips apart the colourful bodies

of our appliances

to dig for inner mysteries.

How much iron

does the human body have?

My father once wrote a story

about that:

“We have enough to make

three iron nails,”

he said.

Her Science Teacher Tells Her the Properties of Matter

Soaked by a light drizzle,

running on a muddy path

amidst the sugarcane fields,

while ripe crops sway

in a soft breeze

and men slowly sip tea

squatting under the old banyan tree,

she reaches her school

where each child has a similar bag

and the teachers use gadgets

with stickers of the American flag.

When her science teacher tells her

that wood is a structural tissue

made of different cells

sharing a common chemical composition:

50 per cent carbon and 42 per cent oxygen,

she silently nods,

though deep in her heart

she knows it’s lame.

Her grandmother’s

wooden prayer beads

and the broken pieces

of her slain father’s sitar

are different things —

they can never be

the same.

October

October was something else.

The only month which returned

each year unchanged.

You noticed the glimpses of God

in the wrinkles of old peasants

as you spoke of an eternal godlessness.

You walked for miles with them.

You sang ballads of the year

that you thought could bring

an endless spring.

You relied on a language

not your own:

“Dialectical materialism”

always found space

amidst our bodies’ warmth.

And once the month ended,

autumn always returned

to our garden,

where each leaf looked different

but had a similar way of falling.

Excerpted with permission from The Missing Prayer, Ammar Aziz, Red River Press.