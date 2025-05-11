Lal Ded Speaks Against Borders

Last night I saw a chinar tree

scream and run.

Its leaves and boughs were trembling;

its roots oozed blood.

It was afraid to look back.

The sky had drowned in the Dal lake;

it was now a river of fire.

A terrible beast with an alligator’s body

and a thousand dragon-faces

emerged from the sparkling lake.

Its eyes sent forth lightning.

Dead infants dangled from its

ten thousand claws.

Wherever the venom

from its forked tongue fell,

brothers began to fight one another

and the saffron and sandalwood tres

withered in the wink of an eye.

The dust-sorm its breath roused

put out the sun and led women astray.

The little boats once filled with lotuses

Now carried the unclaimed dead.

It rained bones.

Siva danced in the lifeless snow

piled up on the ruins.

His drum woke me up.

I sit alone, desolate, my throat

blue with the poison I drank.

Where are those deodar trees

that blossomed all over

the moment I asked them about Shiva?

Saints of the valley, when did

our words ooze away from hearts

like water from unbaked pitchers?

Springs and stars will not talk

to those who believe in borders.

I don’t believe in borders:

Do the grains of sand know

the name of the land where they lie?

The roots of apple trees

reach for one another

under the walls built by man.

Wind, water and roots

work against walls.

Birds snap borderlines

with their sharp wings.

The lines on the map

do not stop even a dry leaf.

Let us be rivers.

I journeyed from earth

to heaven and hell;

I sought no word’s permission.

The flesh remained here;

the soul rode the rainbow.

At times it saw an eagle

torn into halves;

clouds growing horns at times.

Saw Pandavas’ mother gather

firewood in the forest,

Krishna reaching Kalindi

on the back of a mule,

his clothes soiled.

Saw Shiva’s bull plough the field,

Parvati roaming the hills

Shepherding the lands,

Sita singing from a tribal’s hovel.

heard Lava’s laughter

from a tiger’s cave.

I see darkness at noon.

We sit on volcanoes sipping wine,

we dance on the edge of graves.

Perching under the moon

Glistening like Nandi’s eyes

the nightingale told me

blood knows no borders.

It is one’s own blood the

continues to run in another.

When the two touch each other in love

their blood becomes one;

touched with hate

blood flows out screaming.

Even clothes are borders.

So I strip myself to attain my Shiva,

naked like the breeze over the lake.

My lips are wicks that burn,

my breasts, flowers

and my hips incense:

I am an offering.

Ask the peepal and the palash,

the soul has no religion;

nature suckles everything.

The blue sky is

The throat of the Neelkant

I asked the skylark to reveal to me

the meaning of her song before she died.

She just said, the embers will die

if they cease to gleam.

I saw her song being

baked for the hungry.

It climbed the loom for those

Shivering in the cold,

arched itself to form a roof

for the shadeless.

Then I understood

the meaning of prayer.

Each stone became Sambhu.

The cuckoo laid eggs in every vein,

Every nerve became

the string of a santoor.

I danced in the leopard’s cave.

The Word lost its boundaries.

I am a lake

of measureless blue.

Shiva, my shore

of endless green.

No iron curtains, not even hedgerows.

Let rains and deer graze on either side.

Hey, those trying to milk the wooden cow,

arms are meant to hug.

She who has conquered greed

needs no sword;

She who has conquered lust, no veil.

Follow the stone’s way:

it is both pestle and Natraj,

stain it not.

Look here, my throat is

Brahma’s chalice.

A dove and a lion on my shoulders.

I am the childhood of the future,

The badam tree that has seven lives.

I am the alphabet.

I do not believe in borders.

No fortress can stop those

who move from birth to birth.

We were in the past;

We will be in the future.

Infinity is ever fresh,

fresh as well, the moon.

O mind that is ever restless in the body

like a baby on its mother’s lap,

grow from small attachments

to bigger ones,

go to the place

that has no directions.

Consciousness has no borders

outside the senses.

Endless is the sunlight of the jeevanmukta.

Farewell to the vain mornings

where blood-stench blooms

Farewell to the rains of history

that taste of gunpowder.

Come back, vineyards,

come back, my lambs,

sparrows, lotus-ponds:

the Infinite calls

from within the sand grain.

A House of Wounds

I am a house of wounds.

All my rooms are filled with blood.

A drawing room of blood

A kitchen of blood

A dining table of blood

A bedroom of blood.

My walls shrink day by day

Making it impossible even to stand straight

Or lie down and stretch oneself

The passages that lead to me

Are closing one by one;

Those who inhabit me

Have nowhere to go.

No door opens to anywhere.

Walls and barbed wire fences

Squeeze and crush us alive.

Only the tiny bleeding corpses of children

Dead even without a final drop of water

Hang from the olive trees in my compound

In the valley, watered by the tears

Of those who inhabit me.

Arms sprout in the fields

Poisoned by the enemy.

The aggressors’ fire spreads in every direction.

There is no sky, only the smoke of the orphans.

Rain speaks in its ancient language

to the unburied dead.

Nothing remains sacred anymore.

No Prophet’s voice sweetens

The ears of the refugees.

In no eye burns the candle of compassion

There is not even the dream of a star

In the dark sky of terror.

I am a house of wounds in which

Only the screams of the landless resound.

Naked feet dream of wild streams

And pant, longing to return to childhood.

Seated on the back of broken toy-horses

They chant those words, tender with love,

Untainted by blood:

Aleph – Arnab, Baa – Baatha,

Thaa – Thufaahath, Jhaa – Jha a lab

Jeem – Jamalun , Haa – Hisaan…

(Translated from Malayalam by the poet)

Clothes That Bleed

Bleeding clothes

on the riverbank and the seashore ,

at the railway station and the airport,

on the playground and the street,

on the courtyard and the verandah,

in the drawing room and the bedroom,

on the newspaper and the silver screen.

Bleeding clothes,

no one asking whose blood it is.

The survivors say it is not theirs,

they sing and dance and make love,

but the clothes, they run after me

with a dumb stare.

It is Muslim’s blood, says the Hindu,

turning his eyes away, it is the dalit’s blood,

the caste-Hindu averts his face,

the Malayali says it is the Tamilian’s,

the patriot says it is the foreigner’s,

the rulers say it is the rebel’s.

It is woman’s, man washes his hands,

It is beast’s , human being plays the saint,

it is the tree’s, the beast is innocent.

And with each face that turns

In waking and in sleep,

In reading and in thought,

scattering blood, they come, they pile up,

bleeding clothes,

clothes without God.

The Barbarians

We were certain they would come.

We broke the idols of those who

might have stood against them, one by one.

We waited in the capital to welcome them

with goblets brimming with children’s blood.

We removed our clothes to put on barks

set fire to monuments,

propitiated fire for the sacrifices to come ,

changed the names of the royal streets.

Afraid our libraries might provoke them

we razed them to the ground, letting

only the palm leaves inscribed with the mantras

of black magic to survive.

But we did not even know when they came.

For, they had come up, holding aloft

our own idols, saluting our flag,

dressed like we used to be,

carrying our law-books, chanting our slogans,

speaking our tongue, piously touching

the stone steps of the royal assembly.

Only when they began to poison our wells,

rob our kids of their food and

shoot people down accusing them of thinking

did we realise they had ever been

amidst us, within us. Now we

look askance at one another and wonder,

“Are you the barbarian? Are you?”

No answer. We only see the fire spreading

filling our future with smoke and our

language turning into that of death.

Now we wait for our saviour at the city square,

as if it were someone else.

(Remembering CP Cavafy’s famous poem, ‘Waiting for the Barbarians’. Translated from Malayalam by the poet.)