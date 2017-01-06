The Big Story: Partisan problems

President Pranab Mukherjee in his New Year address to Governors and Lieutenant Governors on Thursday said that the government’s currency exchange measure would also impact India’s economic growth. “Demonetisation, while immobilising black money and fighting corruption, may lead to temporary slowdown of the economy,” Mukherjee said. “We all will have to be extra careful to alleviate the suffering of the poor which might become unavoidable for the expected progress in the long term.”

On this point, he also brought up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New Year’s eve address to the nation, in which he announced a number of schemes aimed at improving welfare for the poor. “While I appreciate the thrust on transition from entitlement approach to an entrepreneurial one for poverty alleviation, I am not too sure that the poor can wait that long,” Mukherjee said.

It’s important to pay attention to the President’s words, in part because of how partisan opinions on the demonetisation effort have become – a trend that it likely to deepen the closer we get to state elections starting next month. The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party has sought to portray anyone complaining about the move as a hoarder of black money, even attempting to suggest that the use of cash itself is a corrupt practice.

The Opposition, meanwhile, has failed to understand the public support for demontisation, and is doing an even worse job of communicating the distress that the currency shock has forced upon people, particularly outside cities.

Into this void, the ostensibly apolitical Mukherjee has stepped, telling the governors and lieutenant governors – effectively the representatives of New Delhi in the various states – that the poor need succour “here and now”. Modi’s New Year welfare packages might help to an extent, but a currency shock of this magnititude with the potential to rock all of India’s economy will need much more hand-holding. As Modi’s administration prepares the annual budget, it would do well to listen to the president’s concerns.

