Title

× Close
Civic paralysis

With municipal polls in Delhi coming up later this year, garbage politics stinks up the city

The AAP-led state government is tradeing barbs with BJP-led Delhi municipal corporations.

by 
Image credit:  Abhishek Dey

Sanitation workers employed with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation went on strike for the fifth time in two years on Friday to protest against not having been paid their salaries. The workers are demanding that the Delhi government release the money for their salaries immediately. They also want the state government to accept the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report that recommends, among other things, that the civic bodies be allocated a higher percentage of taxes collected by the state.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is the poorest of Delhi’s three municipal corporations. It, along with the more prosperous North and South corporations, governs eight of Delhi’s 11 districts. The remaining three districts are governed by the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

While sanitation workers in the cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation haven’t been paid for the past two months, some other employees have not received their salaries for up to four months now.

On Friday, sanitation workers started the strike by holding several protests across the city. The next day, in protest, they started dumping truckloads of garbage on roads, outside state government offices, in enclaves where state legislators live and even outside government schools in East Delhi colonies.

The strike continued on Tuesday even though the Delhi government, over the weekend, released an advance of Rs 119 crore to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation to pay sanitation workers’ salaries. The protesting workers say that the advance is not sufficient to pay even one month’s dues.

On Tuesday, sanitation workers of the North corporation also joined the strike, and dumped garbage in North Delhi’s Rohini township.

Municipal polls coming

Given that elections to the three municipal corporations are coming up later this year, the strike has taken political overtones.

The three municipal corporations are dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has blamed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government for not giving the East corporation enough funds to pay salaries.

The Kejriwal government has, in turn, accused the BJP’s municipal councillors of siphoning off money meant for wages. The state government also accused the East corporation of ignoring a High Court order regarding the timely payment of salaries.

“It is a fight between two political parties and the poor servants of the corporation, and the public are suffering because of that,” said Rajendra Mewati, president of the Delhi Pradesh Safai Mazdoor Union.

Uncollected garbage piles up at a dump in East Delhi. (Photo credit: Abhishek Dey).
Uncollected garbage piles up at a dump in East Delhi. (Photo credit: Abhishek Dey).

Unimplemented report

“We also want our pending arrears with regard to the recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission’s report,” said Mewati.

The Fourth Delhi Finance Commission report was tabled in the Delhi Assembly in December 2015, nearly three years after it was submitted to the state government. However, the government is yet to implement it.

The report outlines the measures needed to be taken to improve the financial situation of Delhi’s three municipal corporations. It includes a recommendation that civic bodies should get a higher share of taxes collected by the Delhi government – it suggests that the allocation to the civic bodies be increased from 5.5% of total revenue collected to 12%.

Sanjay Gehlot, president of MCD Swachh Karamchari Union, the other group leading the strike, also demanded the immediate implementation of the report.

But the Aam Aadmi Party government says it will implement the report’s recommendations only after the Union government does so – another of the commission’s recommendations is that the Union Urban Development Ministry refrain from intervening in matters related to the constitution and powers of local bodies in the national capital.

The Delhi government has also demanded that the Centre give it an increased share of central taxes that are distributed among states and Union territories.

“The problem is with both sides,” said Rakesh Mehta, former Delhi Chief Secretary. “While the municipal corporations lack accountability and cannot give the state government proper justification of their expenses, especially with regard to funds, the latter too is being adamant about not implementing the fourth Delhi Finance Commission report. If things do not change soon, people in Delhi will only keep suffering and witness a blame game between AAP and BJP in the run up to the upcoming municipal elections.”

Mehta, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer, was also the Commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi between 2002 and 2005. The corporation was split into three in 2012.

Striking sanitation workers protest in Gandhi Nagar, East Delhi. (Photo Credit: MCD Swachh Karamchari Union).
Striking sanitation workers protest in Gandhi Nagar, East Delhi. (Photo Credit: MCD Swachh Karamchari Union).

Never-ending deficit

One of the biggest challenges facing Delhi’s municipal corporations is the wide gap between income and expenditure. Except for the South corporation, which governs some of the city’s most affluent areas and rakes in a sizeable amount of revenue as property tax, the expenditure of the other two corporations is higher than their earnings.

The financial condition of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation is particularly grim.

The majority of localities in its jurisdiction are unauthorised colonies as a result of which the civic body relies on only about 90 colonies for revenue through property tax. However, a chunk of these colonies also fall under the D and E category of property tax assessment, which are charged a low rate.

The East corporation also gets meagre revenue through advertisements, unlike its counterpart in the South that bags the lion’s share, followed by the North corporation.

“The toll plaza on the national highway, which is a major source of revenue, is East MCD’s lifeline,” a municipal official said.

But its expenses are high. The East corporation employs around 17,000 sanitation workers alone.

Said a municipal corporation official: “According to the previous year’s figures, the corporation received an annual revenue of around Rs 900 crores against expenses of over Rs 1,300 crores only on salaries, leave alone other expenditure heads.”

Workers adamant

On Sunday, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the state government had approved an advance of Rs 119 crores to the East corporation with a rider that the allocation be spent exclusively to pay sanitation workers.

In a press statement, the Delhi government also accused the corporations of mismanaging their funds.

It said:

“The MCDs have become centres of financial mismanagement and functional indiscipline, which are financially and functionally unviable… The [East] MCD has committed a contempt of court by having disobeyed the Delhi High Court order of payment of salaries to all its employees, including sanitation workers by seventh of every month.”

But sanitation workers have refused to call off their strike.

“Rs 119 crores is not sufficient to pay salaries of all employees of the East MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] even for one month,” said Gehlot. “We cannot settle for anything less than the implementation of the recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Financial Commission’s report.”

Mewati echoed Gehlot’s views. He said that the Delhi government’s condition that the Rs 119 crore-advance be spent exclusively to pay sanitation workers was problematic as it ignored the corporation’s other unpaid employees like senior officers, doctors, nurses and teachers.

According to former municipal commissioner Rakesh Mehta, only a “financial model restructuring” can save the East Delhi Municipal Corporation from a crisis.

“The East MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] has to get help from its counterparts and such provisions are often recommended in the Delhi Financial Commission reports,” he said. “Implementation of the report is a constitutional requirement which is not supposed to be politicised.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext