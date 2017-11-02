rising dragon

Under Xi, China is heading into a new era, in which it hopes to be second to none

Communist Party leader Xi has set out to orchestrate China’s path to global prominence, but controlocracy may lack international appeal.

by 
Chinese President, and General Secretary of the Communist Party Xi Jinping waving after a speech during the introduction of the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People. | Wang Zhou/AFP

Xi pulled it off. His crowning could not have been grander. “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” is now written into the Communist Party of China’s constitution on par with Mao Zedong Thought and Deng Xiaoping Theory. As “thoughts” rank higher than “theory”, Xi is recognised as the party-state’s core, ranked higher than Deng, a status that will remain even after he leaves his current positions.

Mao founded the People’s Republic, and Deng created the conditions for China’s exceptional era of reforms that opened the country to the world. Xi is taking China into its third era, one in which the country intends to be second to none.

Gone is the era guided by Deng’s tao guang yang hui, meaning that China should “keep a low profile and bide its time”.

Instead, Xi proposes that, before the People’s Republic 100th anniversary in 2049, China will have developed into a “modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful”. China already stood tall in the East and “now is time for the nation to take centre stage in the world and to make a greater contribution to humankind.”

China, going its own proud way, has a model to offer. The Chinese model of growth under communist rule is “flourishing,” giving “a new choice” to other developing countries. These two statements mark a decisive departure from previous party declarations.

The Party Constitution also recognises Xi as military thinker with the Chinese Communist Party to “uphold its absolute leadership over the People’s Liberation Army” and “implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military.” By 2035 China will have a “world class” military, one “built to fight”.

Interestingly, the document recognises a dilemma that, in fact, was potentially challenging the party-state: The constitution no longer describes the main contradiction facing Chinese society as one between “the ever-growing material and cultural needs of the people and backward social production” but “between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people’s ever-growing need for a better life” – that is, a better life within the party-state.

Such is the party’s task in the new era: 99% loyalty to the party is not enough. The party intends to consolidate power, categorically rejecting western ideas of liberal democracy.

Stellar opportunity

A new era requires a bold approach. World developments since the 2008 global financial crisis, Donald Trump’s degrading of the United States and Europe’s drifting search for identity have created irresistible strategic opportunities. Hubris is growing in Beijing, as leaders envision a future belonging to China as defined by the party.

But triumphant visions are hardly enough. The PRC’s achievements since Mao are undeniable. China has the world’s largest economy by growing margins, in terms of purchasing power, and generates more than one-fourth of global growth. Globalisation did not create today’s China, but the country is, ironically enough, globalisation’s great winner. In ushering China into the World Trade Organisation, former US President Bill Clinton declared that such membership would be in US interest, and not simply for integrating China into the global economy: “The emerging knowledge economy, economic innovation and political empowerment, whether anyone likes it or not, will inevitably go hand in hand.”

The internet, a new frontier, was a huge challenge. Clinton noted that “there’s no question China has been trying to crack down on the internet,” but that would be “like trying to nail Jello to the wall.” The Chinese economy developed faster than anyone could then imagine, and its leaders did manage to nail the Jello. China remains a party-state, consolidated during Xi’s first term, after a crisis-ridden spell prior to the 18th Congress in 2012.

Xi sees himself as having a mission. Nothing matters more than maintaining stability through firm party rule, ruthless if necessary, repressive by nature. A vibrant, increasingly pluralistic society must cope within the party-state’s mounting constraints. A “better life” offers much, but individual freedom, as enshrined in the UN Covenant on Civil and Political right – never ratified by China and no longer on the agenda of international dialogues with the country – is one of “seven evils” proclaimed in 2013, a threat to be managed.

Underlying Xi’s concerns, to quote political sociologist Larry Diamond, is the “70-year itch” stemming from the Soviet Union’s abrupt collapse. The party’s foremost task is to prevent collapse and hence never “nationalise” the People’s Liberation Army the way the Soviet Union did. The Chinese Dream as a controlocracy is bound to suffer from lack of true international appeal.

Big challenges

Still, China is indeed in a position “to make greater contributions to the world.” It’s natural that China undertakes initiatives like the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank and grander geopolitical schemes like the One Belt One Road initiative.

Remember also that China has not gone to war since attacking Vietnam in February of 1979, determined to teach its recalcitrant neighbour a lesson. Despite a number of serious unresolved conflicts, East Asia has enjoyed what has been referred to as “the long peace”. This peace, though, has not been institutionalised and appears increasingly fragile, not least because of China’s growing assertiveness in a number of areas and reticence in other areas.

Despite its growing power, China cannot dictate a viable solution to territorial disputes in the South China Sea, its claims in the East China Sea or complex territorial disputes with India. At the Party Congress, Xi described China’s “resolve” and “ability to defeat separatist attempts for Taiwan independence in any form,” but annexing Taiwan by force is not an option. China views North Korea’s nuclear development as primarily a problem for the United States, but today it is as much China’s own.

China’s two priorities, foremost stability and only then a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, have contributed to the drift towards the current impasse. China needs to build trust. With growing power follows greater responsibilities both regionally and globally.

By far the most serious challenge facing China is how to handle Sino-US relations, the most important relationship of our time, bound to suffer from strategic distrust. North Korea is the most urgent issue for Sino-US diplomacy, but immediately behind lies growing economic tensions in a sad era of US protectionism. China is no longer a developing country. To preserve the liberal economic order on which growth depends, the country’s leaders must show an increased willingness to accept reciprocity as a fundamental principle or face mounting difficulties in the international market. The Party Congress gave no clear answer regarding economic reforms. Tension is evident between the increased emphasis on the party’s role and the role of the market – boiling down to Xi versus Xi.

The new Standing Committee of the Politburo includes reform-minded pragmatists such as Wang Yang and Han Zheng. They may not matter much, though, with Xi as supreme leader, promoted by a cult of personality that should have remained a tragic feature of the past.

Finally, the Standing Committee consists only of men, none young enough to take over in five years. Chen Min’er, Xi’s favourite, and Hu Chunhua, elevated to the Politburo at the 18th Congress, did not make the cut. Unlike Xi before he took over as the party secretary general there is no one training to take over. Xi is keeping his options open, thereby deinstitutionalising the succession process. As a consequence, the midnight hour of authoritarian systems will cast its shadow over his third era. Xi’s historic ambitions to achieve peerless personal power are clever by half.

This article first appeared on YaleGlobal Online.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.