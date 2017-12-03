Readers’ comments: With new financial regulation law, our money won’t be safe even in banks

Money matters

We can’t keep money in cash and now, keeping it in the bank also seems to be a bad choice (“How the new financial regulation law will affect the banking sector”). With high taxes, real estate too is hardly an option. Where do we keep our money? Does the Constitution not give us the rights to security of our property? Won’t this put private banks in the stranglehold of the government? Will private bank management also be compelled to comply with the power structure? – Tapan Singhal

***

We have been talking about bad loans as purchasing power lost but in reality, the purchasing power of society is not lost on a macro scale. It is the transfer of purchasing power from one authorised person to another. As digital connectivity increases, the amount of virtual purchasing power will increase by the day. I request open-minded financial experts to think differently. I am not an economist but my intuition tells me that we have been thinking wrongly. – Srivathsan R

Justice denied

Justice has been denied to those who suffered the Bhopal gas tragedy

(“Video: How the system failed victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy and let Union Carbide get away”). It is a pathetic situation. It how the US government has let the management of Union Carbide go scot free. The US government needs to make Union Carbide shell out billions as compensation to the victims. This may not be mandated by the law but must be done out of humanitarian concerns. – Vijay Srinivasan

New light

Rakhshanda Jalil’s piece is welcome and informative (“Milad-un-Nabi: How poets and lyricists celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad”). Munshi Premachnd, in his preface of the play, Karbala remarked that while so many Muslim writers have written great literature on what could be called Hindu beliefs, Hindu writers have hardly written on Islam. While that is still so, despite some knowledgeable Hindu scholars on Islam, Jalil’s piece fills the gap. – Ashok Lal

Women’s safety

Each rape case reported in the media sparks a big debate with many learned people putting forth their views, but then it’s soon forgotten (“Chandigarh rape survivor should not have boarded auto as 3 men were already in it: MP Kirron Kher”). Instead of making such fleeting statements, why don’t people in power do something to bring about the much-desired change? Why don’t they not put their heads together to find ways to strengthen the laws so that the women can be safe? – Bonani Dhar

Sign of the times

This is a beautiful, scientific and scholarly article (“Fact check: Did Rahul Gandhi sign the Somnath temple register as a non-Hindu?”). It dispels all doubts and brings out the real culprit. It is so sad to see the level of political discourse in our beloved country. – Arul Jesu Robin

***

The discussion should not be about whether Rahul Gandhi registered as a non-Hindu. It should be about whether he is a Hindu or not. Nothing about his tradition suggests so. Is he playing up his religion simply to gain the support of Hindu voters? Is that not insensitive to Hindus? – Meera Baliga

Unsafe at school

If children are not safe even at school, where will they be safe (“Kolkata: Two teachers arrested for alleged sexual assault of four-year-old at GD Birla school”)? If school authorities and founders cannot create a safe environment for students, why are they in the education business? This is the second time such an incident is happening in this school. The school’s licence should be cancelled. – Abir Ghosh

Reservation debate

At last someone is raising a burning issue in our country: that poverty does not hurt on the basis of caste and religion (“Why communist parties in Kerala are insistent on job reservation for upper-caste poor”). Reservation should always be on the basis of economic condition and not any other factor. Doesn’t a poor candidate born into an upper need reservation? The time has come to review the reservation system. – Nilay Banerjee

***

Economic backwardness and social backwardness go hand in hand. If one comes out of the first, they emerge from the second easily. For close to 70 years, many families used this opportunity and were strengthened. But they still want caste-based reservation. Is the political leadership of India allowing equal opportunities for all citizens? When the Constitution was drafted, our leaders would not have known the consequences of the quota system. A fresh debate is now required on how t o shape the reservation policy. – Srinivasulu Vallamreddy

Dangerous times

Such plans are disturbing (“RSS affiliate plans to marry 2,100 Muslim women to Hindu men from next week”). Clearly, hatred is being spread and India is starting to face criticism globally because of it. – Hammad Shahab

***

This a dangerous sign. It is based on the misconception that Muslim families birth many children, which is untrue. The chief of the organisation which is conducted these marriages is quoted as saying, “If a Muslim girl is married into a Muslim family, she will have to deliver 10 children and when these children grow up they will speak against Hindus.” This is also untrue. He claims that Muslim men woo Hindu women and then force them to convert after marriage, but how many such cases actually take place? The chief is creating an environment of hate and fear. – Johurul Islam

***

For centuries, Muslims and Hindus have lived amicably. What could go wrong in this century? It is our fear in our hearts that is weakening us and people in power have used this to break the unity. Please let us be strong, stand together and protect our families and each other. Let us worship whoever we believe in and let others do the same. – Tahera Abdulla

Sonic sounds

The articles by Aneesh Pradhan are very informative, and his links to YouTube audios give the essays a very different feel (“Listen: Thumri recitals by Siddheshwari Devi and Barkat Ali Khan in Deepchandi taal”). As sections on music fade out slowly from the media space, Scroll.in is an honourable exception. Keep up this great work. – Santosh Gokhale,