The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: No matter how many times Modi says vikas, it’s obvious what else won Gujarat

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
PTI

The Big Story: Vikas’ bedfellows

Vikas, declared Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, after the Bharatiya Janata Party won its sixth consecutive term in Gujarat. And then he said it again. And again. In a span of 30 minutes, Modi had used the term, meaning development in Hindi, 30 times. He credited the BJP’s victory to vikas. He criticised those who had made fun of vikas, a reference to the Congress’ campaign that claimed that development had gone “crazy” in the state. Modi promised that the flag of development would fly even higher. Then he set about lecturing the people of Gujarat on what they got wrong in this election, in which the BJP’s tally came down from 115 seats to 99, ceding gains to the Congress .

The rest of the BJP leadership did the same thing, crediting development with the victory or claiming that the people of Gujarat had voted for vikas. The term is used so much by the BJP that it sometimes seems meaningless. But there is some truth to it. Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat saw deep religious polarisation and horrific riots, but also plenty of economic growth and improvements to physical infrastructure and the business environment, which came to be known as the Gujarat model. Surely, the party’s sixth consecutive victory in the state, in which it managed to pull off a vote share of nearly 50% after 23 years in power, is to some extent a consequence of having improved lives in the state.

But that easy line crediting vikas with everything should not be allowed to obscure the events that occured in the run-up to this election: there were more signs of the erosion of independence at the Election Commission, the suggestion that the BJP cares more about electoral achievements than Parliament, meaningless political stunts meant to display development even as they actually delay progress and brazen communalisation of rhetoric, with the prime minister going so far as to accuse his predecessor of colluding with Pakistan to fix the results.

The BJP may be proud that it has managed to win yet again in the state, but that victory was earned as much by bending rules, breaking norms, unabashed communalism and the undermining of the stature of India’s prime minister. This does not bode well for the country. That is doubly the case considering the next election is due in Karnataka, a state where, unlike Gujarat, the BJP does not start off with a huge advantage and so is likely to try even harder to manipulate conditions and polarise the electorate.

No matter how many times the BJP’s top leadership repeats vikas, the Opposition and India’s polity would do well to notice that it is the other elements of this victory – communal rhetoric and pressure on institutions – that is likely to be replicated elsewhere as the Hindutva party hopes to grow.

The Big Scroll

  • Polarisation pays: Expect more anti-Muslim rhetoric from Modi in run-up to 2019, writes Ajaz Ashraf.
  • Death of the TINA factor’: Will Gujarat pave the way for Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi in 2019, asks Neerja Chaudhary.
  • ‘Rahul Gandhi has arrived’: The Congress is treating its defeat in Gujarat as a moral victory, writes Anita Katiyal.
  • ‘Completely unexpected’: BJP’s sweeping victory in Surat leaves Congress, Patidar leaders in shock, reports Aarefa Johari.
  • In Himachal, the BJP wins with one hitch – its CM candidate lost his seat, writes Shoaib Daniyal.
  • BJP may have been dented in Gujarat, but the saffron sea now covers 19 states.

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. For the rest of the day’s headlines do click here.

If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in

Punditry

  1. “Both parties have reasons to be satisfied,” write Christophe Jaffrelot and Gilles Verniers in the Indian Express. “The BJP has retained the PM’s home turf while the Congress has scored a moral victory which may help the party to reposition itself as a centrepiece of a future opposition coalition.”
  2. “We believe that it is quite obviously Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaigning, which was for the most part controversial and divisive, that played a role in turning a section of voters towards the BJP, thus saving it from a possible defeat,” write Sanjay Kumar and Shreyas Sardesai in the Hindu.
  3. “The Gujarat elections have showed that you cannot take people for granted. Circuses are all very well, but it turns out, rather shockingly for some, that they want bread as well,” writes Manas Chakravarty in Mint.
  4. “Modi’s triumph and his gifts as a politician cannot be denied,” writes Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express. “But equally, it cannot be denied that Indian democracy is poised at a moment fraught with danger.”

Giggle

Don’t miss

Chryselle D’Silva Dias writes about Arati Kumar-Rao’s long-term project to chronicle the ruin of the Ganga-Brahmaputra at human hands.

“Kumar-Rao’s fascination with rivers goes back to her childhood. ‘My father was very involved with environmental issues. He was part of the Narmada Bachao Andolan and of the Save the Western Ghats movement. We had all these books lying around, lots of talk about dams and rivers. So when I graduated and wanted to do something in this space along with storytelling and writing, there was no other topic that was as important as this one. It was a foregone conclusion that I would do something related to the environment.’

The Ganga-Brahmaputra basin is the largest river basin in the world flowing through Tibet, Nepal, India and Bangladesh. Over 500 million people live in this region, making it the world’s most populated river basin as well. ‘The nature of freshwater is such that everyone wants a little part of it,’ said Kumar-Rao. ‘So it becomes contentious and there are vested interests as well. It is one of the defining issues of our times and it is important to spend time with it – not writing just one article and then you’re out, but spending time to see how it affects various things because it’s all interconnected.’”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

TLLLF

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

Play

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.