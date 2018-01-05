Flood hit

In an agrarian village in West Bengal, river bank erosion has robbed locals of their livelihood

Anyone who can has migrated from the village, say residents, while those left behind struggle for money and food

by 
Unchecked river erosion has led to loss of habitation and livelihoods. | Tarun Kanti Bose

“Our land in Karimpur village of Nadia district was swallowed by a raging Padma River,” said 19-year-old Laltu Paramanik, while on a visit to a relative’s house in Dayarampur.

Paramik has been working as a welder in Pune since he was 15 years old. “My family was languishing in poverty but after I started working in Pune, my family is able to have at least one square meal a day.”

Dayarampur, a village in Murshidabad district, and situated on the western bank of River Padma near the India-Bangladesh border, has lost thousands of hectares of agricultural land and homesteads to river bank erosion. Paramanik is one of thousands who have had to migrate from their native villages, having lost their lands to river erosion and left with no alternate livelihood. They migrate to southern states or even to the West Asia to beat the poverty that befalls them. Besides, boatloads of men migrate across the river every day to work as agricultural labourers.

River erosion leads to migration

When West Bengal was under Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Dayarampur in the Jalangi administrative block had been declared a model village, where Hindus and Muslims live amicably. The two communities make up an equal percentage of the total population of 8,000. A Majority of Hindu population are Dalits and other backward classes. A few hundreds of the Santhals displaced by the flooding of Padma in Bangladesh have also settled in the village.

Agriculture was the villagers’ sole livelihood. But the erosion of the river’s banks has turned the lands uncultivable. In the last two decades, flooding of Padma has led to rampant river erosion, taking agricultural lands in its wake. Loss of land meant loss of livelihood, leading to numerous deaths due to hunger.

Flooding and erosion deposited river sand in the agricultural lands. “Cultivating over sandy soil, or on a mixture of sand and mud is extremely difficult,” Asim Paramanik, a Berhampore journalist who has been extensively covering the issues at Jalangi, told VillageSquare.in. “This led to men and women of Jalangi block to leave their roots and migrate to cities, ending up in urban slums across the country, from Delhi to Kerala.”

“Farakka Barrage has compounded erosion problems in Murshidabad, Malda and Nadia districts,” Abdur Razzak Mandal, the MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) of Jalangi, told VillageSquare.in. According to him, the central government’s recent ban on wheat cultivation to avoid the spread of a fungal wheat blast disease has added to the villagers’ woes. “The only option left for them is to migrate for earning a living. Men and adolescent boys migrate to Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.”

According to Gopen Sharma of Dayarampur, who has lost hundreds of acres, 90% of able-bodied men and youth migrate to cities. “They work as construction labourers, masons, painters and drivers. When there is no certainty of employment, they eke out a living by pulling rickshaws and working as load men,” Sharma said. “Some go to Saudi Arabia and work as masons, welders and electricians.”

Mandal, who endorses the workers’ documents for their applications to go abroad said there is an increased rush to go abroad after the murder of a 45-year-old migrant labourer from West Bengal in Rajasthan on December 6. “In the aftermath of the killing of a worker in Rajasthan, many of the villagers are returning back to their villages. Now there is a rush to go to Saudi Arabia,” said

Those who cannot migrate to other places commute locally every day. They cross the river on boat and then cover 10 km to 15 km on foot to work as agricultural laborers. Some, like Wazir Ali, do so to work on their fields, as the fields have shifted from their original location, due to the erosion.

Lure of better wages

Asim Paramanik cites wage difference as another major reason for migration. While toiling hard in their or others’ agricultural lands does not bring in much of an income, migrating to work in other sectors does. According to a study by Irudaya Rajan S., an expert on migration and a professor of economics at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram, a large number of migrant workers in Kerala are from Bengal. “In Howrah railway station, you can observe thousands from rural Bengal boarding the unreserved coaches of trains leaving for Kerala,” Paramanik told VillageSquare.in.

According to the study, a semi-skilled worker can earn around Rs 400 a day in Kerala. “Earlier, a majority of the migrant workforce was from Tamil Nadu, but the trend has changed,” said Paramanik, quoting the study. “Even if they get 20 days’ work, they can earn up to Rs 8,000 and send money back home.” The migrants save on expenses by living together. The migrant workers from Bengal work in jewelry, plywood and construction industries of Kerala.

Migrants’ woes

The villagers face different kinds of problems depending on the places they migrate to. The villagers, who commute every day by crossing the river, have to show an identity proof to the Border Security Force personnel stationed at the Observation Post, close to the riverbank. With the workers facing a language barrier, as they do not speak Hindi, BSF personnel do not understand them and resort to verbal and physical intimidation. Villagers allege that the BSF personnel have even killed some residents.

Accidents and mishaps force many migrant workers to return to their village. A year ago, Wazir Ali came back from Ernakulam in Kerala where he used to work as a contract laborer. He suffered grievous injury while trying to escape from the police for loading sand illegally, as bid by his employer. “After coming back from Ernakulam I have no option but to cross River Padma and walk 15 km to cultivate my land, Ali said. When a labourer, Mintu Lal Biswas, died in a building collapse in Saudi Arabia, the villagers led by Gopen Sharma and 97-year-old Faizuddin Biswas had a tough time to bring his body back and to arrange for compensation.

Notwithstanding the inherent dangers of migrating to distant cities and countries, villages continue to do so, since feeding the family by working in distant lands is seen as a better option than facing poverty and hunger.

Tarun Kanti Bose is a New Delhi journalist.

This article first appeared on Village Square.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

How healthcare players can leverage the technology revolution for better patient experience

Virtual consultations and data analytics are just some of the ways by which technology is changing the face of healthcare .

Shutterstock

Technology has been at the core of the transformation for many industry sectors in recent times. The healthcare industry is no exception, with digital adoption rapidly changing the way healthcare is delivered to patients.

Consider some of these technologies – a mobile hospital cart that checks on patients, a connected wheelchair that gives real time updates, embedded sensors that give alerts on any physiological irregularities and ‘robot-nurses’ that come with communication interfaces for video chatting. These may sound futuristic; but many of them are already being explored by the healthcare industry to improve efficiency and patient experience.

The how’s and why’s of digital adoption in the healthcare industry were the topics of discussion at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. Industry leaders spoke about the ways in which hospitals can leverage digital technologies to improve performance and impact.

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School spoke at length about the exact application of digital technologies in hospitals. He believes that two specific technologies will radically change medicine: (1) video and (2) data analytics. Each of these were discussed in detail at the summit.

Virtual healthcare services for better access

Dr. Pearl elaborated on how video technologies can revolutionise healthcare delivery. With camera phones that offer high quality video and audio capabilities becoming ubiquitous, patients can now take videos showing or describing their symptoms and WhatsApp or email them to a doctor. The doctor can then use the same technologies to remotely provide his diagnosis, when possible, and prescribe medications. This practice, called telemedicine, will reduce distance and time from the medical process since, in many instances, neither the patient nor the doctor will have to schedule visits and travel.

In the video below, Dr Pearl talks about how such technology can be used in healthcare for efficient processes.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, his organization did 16 million in-person visits in Northern California and 14 million virtual visits last year. He believes that hospitals are treatment centers and not essential for all diagnosis. His vision is to increase the number of virtual visits so that in the future, patients can reduce their hospital visits. The below infographic details some of the major areas where telemedicine can have an impact.

India certainly has the potential, as well as the need, to be an early adopter and innovator in telemedicine. The shortage of doctors in rural areas, high patient volumes, rapidly increasing availability of high speed digital networks and growth in the availability of hand-held monitoring devices are all factors that will lead to the growth of telemedicine in India.

Major Indian players in telemedicine include the Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospitals who launched one of India’s earliest telemedicine programs and now have 800 telemedicine centers. The hospital also has an ECG network through which doctors in remote areas can access ECG readings by its experts. A PPP initiative by the hospital, the Karnataka government and ISRO also set up an experimental telemedicine network which connects coronary care units in selected districts with specialists in NH for expert opinion on the course of treatment. It was found to improve specialty care and reduce time and cost for patients in rural and semi urban areas.

Telemedicine is not without disadvantages. First, doctors and patients in remote areas need to be educated and trained to trust and use the technologies associated with it. Additionally, billing presents a challenge especially when insurance coverage also has to be considered. While the healthcare provider needs to have a robust and safe system in place, the patient also needs to have adequate knowledge of how billing and payments work. Telemedicine is also not useful when the diseases are extremely complex and require continuous care by the same practitioner. Besides, this mode of medical practice is subject to multiple laws i.e. those governing the medical profession, doctor patient relationship and information technology.

Nevertheless, it is an excellent way to address the deficit in healthcare access for a large part of the population in India.

Data analytics for pre-emptive care and more

The second aspect of the technology revolution that will significantly impact medicine, says Dr Pearl, is data analytics.

Data analytics is used in multiple ways in healthcare services – planning service delivery based on patient requirements, mapping performance against benchmarks, analysis of medical care cost, analyzing/predicting health conditions based on patient records, demographic data, etc.

Patient medical records is one area where data analytics is most commonly used. The shift to digital technology means that patient’s medical records are being transferred to a digital cloud platform. These EMRs (Electronic Medical Records) are expected to become a larger part of hospitals systems in the near future, according to research by Deloitte. With the help of Big Data and healthcare analytics, these records can be analyzed and ailments can be monitored, diagnosed, and even predicted. Since this data is available on the cloud, a patient’s medical history will be available to any doctor at the hospital at the click of a button.

At the HLS summit, Dr Pearl further discussed how his organization uses data analytics.

Play

The single Aadhar card number can potentially be used to link disparate medical records of a patient. Using this, healthcare providers can get instant access to a patient’s complete medical history, which will inform them of the necessary course of treatment. This is a realistic scenario once the data security and privacy laws around medical records, currently a work in progress, are solidified.

Other than providing background records for a patient, EMRs are also a valuable source of data. Healthcare analysts are already exploring different possibilities with EMRs, studying the data to identify patterns to help them across a range of situations, including improving hospital administration.

In this video, Dr Pearl shares more perspectives on the right usage of data for better results.

Play

Another example of using data was brought up at the summit by Prof. N K Ganguly, Former Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. He talked about the fully equipped outreach centers that were set up after the Bhopal Gas tragedy to ease the burden on the main hospital. The health authorities along with a private technology partner, created Smart Cards where all the patient information was stored. This helped save a lot of time and effort, says Prof. Ganguly.

Taking services to homes

Technology is also now being used to deliver in-home healthcare services. The technology here ranges from tele-monitoring devices that capture vital signs and basic health parameters of the home patient to wearable devices that alert for emergencies to bed sensors that capture sleep patterns, pulse, respiration and so on. Data from these devices is relayed to the service provider.

Abbott’s CardioMEMS is a good example of using technology to offer care remotely. It is a small wireless heart monitoring sensor that is implanted directly in the patient’s pulmonary artery through a non-surgical procedure. The device senses increase in the pressure of blood flowing through the artery and wirelessly notifies doctors for any irregularity. Many examples can be found of how the device has helped cardiac care patients seek timely intervention right from their homes. George Galanti for example had been hospitalised more than 70 times for heart failure. CardioMEMS helped him transition to a lifestyle where doctors could catch dangers signs in his heart pressure before he felt any discomfort and treat them in advance. This significantly reduced the number of hopitalisations he had to endure.

Other such embedded devices include self-monitoring headbands and inhalers with GPS trackers to track asthma attacks and accordingly offer pre-emptive care. Such technology tools help in the successful delivery of home healthcare services.

To best use these technologies, health care providers will have to develop a system to monitor the data from them 24x7.

So how does a hospital successfully make a transition to the digital age? A McKinsey report lays down some pointers for any organisation to successfully effect a digital transformation.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes and help people live fuller, healthier lives.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.