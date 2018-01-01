Songs for the New Year: In the golden voice of Yesudas, words of welcome and of inspiration,

Krishna Nee Begane
Yesudas
One of my most favourite songs is Krishna Nee Begane, especially the rendition by Yesudas. It speaks of hope, as the singer calls out to Krishna, welcoming him into his life. But for me, this song is not necessarily an ode to Krishna or to god. It is about welcoming someone in our lives because of who they are, without any motives or preconcieved notions – something sorely lacking in the times we live in.
What makes Krishna Nee Begane all the more endearing to me is its wonderful melody, which inspired me to start learning Carnatic music. The song is a composition in one of my favourite ragas, Yamuna Kalyan. It reminds me of summer evenings when my grandfather sang to me, as I played with my cousins. As we made a mess of his house, he sat there calm, immersed in the music. – Sangita Venkatraman
Madhuban Khushboo Deta Hai
Yesudas
I like this song for its wonderful lyrics and for the mesmerising voice of Yesudas. I also like it because it is probably the first song I listened to on loop as a kid.
If you are looking for purpose in life in the new year, listening to this song might help. – Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava