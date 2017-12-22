‘Politics joins Rajinikanth’: Twitter users cheer actor’s decision to form a party

Wildly popular Tamil actor Rajinikanth has long been hinting at his intention to enter politics, raising the hopes of his fans with cryptic comments over the years. On Sunday morning, that moment finally arrived. In a wedding hall in Chennai’s Kodambakkam area packed with ardent fans and supporters , the actor finally announced his decision to form a political party . He said it would contest all 234 seats in the 2019 Assembly elections.

“I’m not in politics for name, fame or money,” said Rajinikanth. Alluding to the political turmoil within the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam since the death last December of their leader Jayalalithaa, the actor said that the past year had brought shame to Tamil Nadu. “Every other state is laughing at the state of our politics,” Rajinikanth said. “This must change.”

He added: “My decision is the need of the hour. Time has forced me into this. I will start my own party in the upcoming elections.”

As fans burst firecrackers outside Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam where they had gathered for his announcement, joyous hashtags flooded Twitter: #SuperStarRajinikanth, #Rajinikanthpoliticalentry, #RajniforTamilNadu and many more.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also expressed their approval. Among the first to do so was Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Meanwhile, Twitter users debated the political implications of the actor’s decision.

Some even suggest that Vaiko, the leader of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, might back the actor’s political party. The MDMK had recently joined hands with the alliance formed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the bye-elections at RK Nagar constituency in North Chennai.

But most social-media users agree on one thing: the actor’s entry into politics will bring much-needed change.

With Kamal and Rajni taking the plunge, a new era has begun in TN politics. Both of them will find it very tough to make an impact immediately, but hopefully will bring a much needed change asap.#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #Rajinikanth #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry #SuperStar — Satish Salivati (@salivatisatish) December 31, 2017

Personally I feel actors should not enter politics. But I will definitely vote for thalaivar. Something deep down feels that this would be the change everyone was waiting for.#Rajinikanthpoliticalentry #ThalaivarPoliticalEntry — Star ⭐ Lord (@ThisisChandru) December 31, 2017

Of course, as with anything to do with Rajinikanth, the jokes weren’t far behind. Twitter users immediately began to repurpose old Rajinikanth gags that play on the actor’s seemingly superhuman capabilities as depicted in his movies.

