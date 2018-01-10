Student Unrest

As AMU scholar is investigated for terror links, other students say don’t tar us with same brush

A police search of PhD student Mannan Bashir Wani’s hostel room in Aligarh on Monday left several students nervous, especially those from J&K.

by 
Youtube screengrab

The students of Aligarh Muslim University are shocked and angry. One of their own, Mannan Bashir Wani, a research scholar enrolled in the geology department, went missing after January 2, and a photograph depicting him wielding arms appeared on social media on January 6. The text printed on the photograph alleged that he has joined the militant organisation, Hizbul Mujahideen.

While the leader of the Hizbul said in a statement on Monday that Wani, from Kupwara, Kashmir, had joined the militant group, the local police are yet to establish the authenticity of the photograph.

Other Kashmiris at Aligarh Muslim University are alarmed at this development. “He has been declared a terrorist and, by association, all the Kashmiri students have been declared terrorists,” said Faizul Hasan, former president of the university’s students’ union and a PhD scholar in sociology. “The university itself is being described as an institution that produces terrorists.”

Wani was last seen on campus on January 2, and had signed his department’s attendance register. He was set to leave for Kashmir on January 3 or January 4 – none of the students Scroll.in spoke to could be sure. On January 5, when he failed to show up at home, his family filed a missing person’s report.

An investigation prompted by the photograph and Wani’s disappearance led to the Uttar Pradesh Police and the university’s proctorial board searching his university room on Monday. This made the entire student body anxious, especially students from Kashmir.

Aligarh Muslim University is a popular choice for Kashmiri students pursuing courses outside the Valley. As per Hasan’s estimate, there are between 1,500 and 2,000 students from the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir at the university, which has over 30,000 students.

“Rumours were being circulated on social media that some terrorist unit from our university was planning an attack on Republic Day and Kashmiri students were worried that they would be randomly picked up,” said Sajad Subhan Rather, the union’s vice-president, who is also from Kashmir.

Rather believes the number of Kashmiris students in the university is closer to 3,000. “I called a meeting of Kashmiri students to calm them down,” said Rather.

Hasan said after the police search of Wani’s room at the university, many Kashmiri students refused to leave their rooms or engage with other students. “They feared they would be linked to the case because they are from the same place,” he said.

On Monday, Rather’s nephew, a school student who stays with him, refused to go for his private coaching class at Duty Society, a non-profit housed in and run by the university.

Irresponsible press

In addition of the strain of having the police on campus, students also had to contend with the maligning of their institution on social media and by the local press.

The students’ union’s new president, Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani, who has held that post for less than a month, has been busy writing to the offices of the local press to complain about what he describes as “sadistic coverage” of the issue. “To defame the entire university on the basis of what one individual has allegedly done is wrong,” he said. “It is defamation.”

Ghazala Ahmad, a member of the previous students’ union, pointed to Tuesday’s headline in the Dainik Jagran newspaper, which read: “Forgive us, Sir Syed, we are ashamed”. Addressed to the university’s founder, Syed Ahmed Khan, the headline clearly suggests that Aligarh Muslim University itself was complicit in whatever Wani was allegedly up to. “They are doing this because Muslims study here in large numbers,” said Ahmad. “But if he [Wani] did something, that was his personal choice. How is the university responsible? This is a campaign to show that terrorists, not students, graduate from AMU where we have doctors, academics and judges as alumni.”

Rather agreed with Ahmad. “Aligarh Muslim University has over 30,000 students – it is impossible to read everyone’s mind,” he said.

Social media has been particularly unforgiving with dozens of tweets declaring Aligarh Muslim University a “hub of terrorists”. Another said it “has a reputation of being a hotbed of Jihadi activities”.

Usmani, who found himself “reassuring students” on Monday and speaking to the police on their behalf, said students will “support a fair enquiry but not tolerate a media trial”. He said: “The police has our complete cooperation, the administration has suspended him [Wani] and we support the investigation provided due process is followed and the university’s permission is secured before other students are investigated.”

‘We are shocked too’

The shock and fear of being “attached to his case” are also related to the fact that Wani was not a loner or even secretive. His was a popular face, especially among student activists.

Ghazala Ahmad and Wani had been co-panellists on a discussion on International Women’s Day, on March 8. He actively participated in debates and discussions, said Usmani, and had also joined protests demanding an increase in research stipends, hostel accommodation, better placements and against the withdrawal of a fellowship in 2015. “[These are] all the things you would expect a student activist to be involved in,” said Usmani.

Rather said Wani was heavily involved in student elections in 2014 and routinely advised student leaders on “points to raise and how to argue”.

Those who knew Wani at the university said that they never got so much as a hint of his alleged involvement in militancy or even if he intended to join militant ranks. He had allegedly been harassed by security forces on his last trip home in November and had vented about it on Facebook. “He wrote about that but then he constantly wrote about many issues,” said Rather. “In fact, I met him a few days before [he disappeared] and he told me we should work together on education once he is back [from the winter vacations].”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.