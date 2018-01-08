The Aligarh Muslim University on Monday expelled PhD scholar Mannan Bashir Wani after a photograph on social media indicated that he had joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The university’s public relations office said the college had also sealed Wani’s room at the Mohammad Habib Hall.

Wani, who was pursuing PhD in Applied Geology from AMU, went missing after leaving the university to go home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, The New Indian Express reported. Subsequently, photographs of the scholar on social media suggested that he had joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

The AMU on Monday said it had taken action against Wani due to his “highly objectionable activities, which can hamper the peaceful academic atmosphere and create disharmony”. AMU Proctor M Mohsin Khan added that the matter had been placed before AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor because the student had breached the AMU Students’ Conduct and Discipline Rules, 1985.

“Taking into account the gravity of the offence, the vice chancellor has ordered Wani to be expelled from the rolls of the university with immediate effect till pending,” Khan said. He added that Wani would not be allowed to enter the university campus or its associated institutions.

Although reports claimed that officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police raided Wani’s room, university official Omar Peerzada denied this. He told Scroll.in that the AMU proctorial board took police officials to Wani’s room, after which it was sealed.

“We are inquiring into all aspects involved in persuading the youth to take up the gun,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar told The New Indian Express. “We are trying to zero in his aides as well”.

“I had never thought he would take this extreme step,” Wani’s father Bashir Ahmed told Firstpost. “He was a timid boy,” Ahmed added. “But an event last year [2017] when he was harassed by security forces transformed him. Our whole family is in shock”.