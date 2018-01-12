literary awards

A reader’s guide to the five masterly translations on the shortlist of the Crossword Book Award

Translations of works both contemporary and classic, originally written in Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and Marathi.

by 

The Crossword Book Award introduced a category for fiction in a Indian language translated to English in 2000, and has since then recognised translations of books both classic and contemporary. It’s a theme that continues with this year’s shortlist.

A Preface to Man, Subash Chandran, Malayalam, translated by Fathima EV

The only Malayalam author to win the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award twice, for both his debut short story collection as well as his debut novel, Subash Chandran is one of the most celebrated and widely-read contemporary writers in the language today. That debut novel, Manushyanu Oru Amukham, originally published in 2010, remains one of the top- selling Malayalam novels till date. Thanks to a splendid translation by writer and translator Fathima EV, it was finally made available for English readers as A Preface To Man.

Set in the fictitious village of Thachanakkara by the Periyar river, the history of three generations of a feudal Nair family unspools in the novel, revealing themes of love, caste and religion. The novel’s memorable protagonist Jithendran is fleshed out through his notes and fragments of an unfinished book that are discovered by his wife Ann Marie, after his death. It is these notes and love letters to his wife that open up a window to Jithendran’s life, an employee at a toy company, as well as the socio-political events of the time. With dozens of characters and its depiction of a changing microcosmic village, the sweeping saga has, predictably, been compared to Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude, but remains very much rooted in the social fabric of Kerala.

I Want To Destroy Myself, Malika Amar Shaikh, Marathi, translated by Jerry Pinto

The unsparing and visceral memoir of poet and writer Malika Amar Shaikh finds a deserving spot on the translations shortlist. Born to communist activist parents, Malika Amar Shaikh grew up in the bustling cultural landscape of 1960s Bombay, drawn to dance and poetry. She married Namdeo Dhasal, one of the founder of the Dalit Panthers, at a young age and what was initially a loving marriage quickly degenerated into an abusive relationship. Written in Marathi in 1984 as Mala Uddhvasta Vhaychay, the book is a searing, angry and brutally honest account of Shaikh’s life as Dhasal’s wife.

Published as I Want To Destroy Myself in English in 2016, Shaikh’s memoir was given a fresh lease of life through a dazzling translation by Jerry Pinto, who is no stranger to the Crossword awards. He won the award in 2013 for his novel Em And The Big Hoom and finds himself on this year’s fiction shortlist as well. This translation reveals the extraordinary, moving life of a woman who fought to live on her own terms and refused to shy away from telling her story in all its ups and downs. From her first time having sex to the traumatic relationship she shared with a philandering, alcoholic and violent husband, it is from its unapologetic honesty that this memoir draws its stunning power.

Zindaginama, Krishna Sobti, Hindi, translated by Moyna Mazumdar and Neer Kanwal Mani

Readers of Hindi literature require no introduction to the irrepressible and celebrated Krishna Sobti, who most recently was awarded the Jnanpith award for her body of work, or to her sweeping epic Zindaginama, written almost four decades ago. The iconic novel set in early 20th century in the village of Shahpur in undivided Punjab tells the story not just of individual characters, but attempts to capture the essence of human life itself.

Featuring over a hundred characters, overlapping narratives, snatches of poetry in Hindi and Punjabi and pivoted around the wealthy Shah family at its heart, translating the beloved epic is no mean task. Translators Moyna Mazumdar and Neer Kanwal Mani (who has also translated CS Lewis and Paulo Coelho) deserve to be lauded for even tackling the daunting task.

While the new English translation has finally brought the contemporary classic to English readers, its publication has also served as a reminder of a long-standing literary feud in Hindi literature. When Sobti’s fellow writer Amrita Pritam published a biography of a little-known revolutionary titled Hardatt ka Zindaginama, Sobti took her to court, accusing her of plagiarism. The court case dragged on for almost three decades, dividing writers like Khushwant Singh into camps. The case was eventually settled in Pritam’s favour in 2011, six years after her death.

The Saga of Muziris, Sethu, Malayalam, translated by Prema Jayakumar

History meets vividly fleshed out fiction in The Saga of Muzuris, an ambitious and imaginative novel by Malayalam author A Sethumadhavan (Sethu). Originally published as Marupiravi, the novel draws out the history of the fabled port city of Muziris over a period of two thousand years. Drawing on the meagre historical records of the port and filling in the gaps with rich imagination, the novel paints a picture of a magnetic and fascinating city and its diverse communities.

Skilfully translated by Prema Jayakumar, who has translated Sethu’s previous work as well as written about history and mythology, The Saga of Muziris moves between the past and the present with dexterity as readers accompany the book’s narrator Aravindan down a fascinating journey through history. Archaeologists and historians still don’t know the exact location of the lost city but this magical recreation is enough for readers of fiction.

Bara, U R Ananthamurthy, Kannada, translated by Chandan Gowda

Kannada literary giant UR Ananthamurthy or URA as he was known, died in 2014, leaving behind a legacy of writing ranging from short stories and plays to literary criticism and novels. He is considered one of the leaders of the Navya movement in Kannada literature, was shortlisted for his body of work for the International Man Booker Prize in 2013, and was awarded both the Padma Bhushan and the Jnanpith award in India. A vocal critic of right-wing nationalism, Ananthamurthy’s fiction reflects his politics while sketching characters who find themselves in unusual circumstances, doubling up in the process as psychological and sociological commentary.

The translation of his novella Bara, originally published in 1976, is the perfect encapsulation of Ananthamurthy’s writing. Within its 112 pages, it tells the story of Satisha, a district commissioner posted to a drought-afflicted village in Karnataka. Accompanied by his wife Rekha, Satisha is the epitome of the elite liberal, well-meaning but ultimately helpless in the face of bureaucracy and his own limitations. In an almost prescient twist, the slim novel also features a gau rakshak who approaches Satisha to save the thirsty cows of the village rather than focusing on the people. Translated by scholar and writer Chandan Gowda, whose illuminating interview with Ananthamurthy is also included at the end of the book, Bara makes for absolutely essential reading.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Transforming patient care by managing talent better

Active leadership roles by physicians, innovative human resource strategies and a strong organizational culture can bridge the talent gap in healthcare.

Shutterstock

Attracting and retaining talent is a challenge for many industries – however for the healthcare industry, the problem is compounded by acute shortage of skilled professionals. India has a ratio of 0.7 doctors and 1.5 nurses per 1,000 people as against the WHO ideal average of 2.5 each of doctors and nurses per 1,000 people. This reflects the immense human resource challenge in the Indian healthcare industry.

So, what can hospitals do to retain and groom the existing talent? How can a clear leadership vision motivate healthcare professionals to perform better? These were among the questions addressed at the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. The panel focused on three key aspects: leadership, talent retention and organisational culture.

Role of leadership

Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group and Faculty at Stanford Business School, spoke at length about the role of strong leadership in human resource and talent management. He began by defining the role of a leader. In this video, Dr. Pearl describes a leader as someone who motivates others by setting a strong vision.

Play

According to Dr. Pearl, for a leader to craft such a vision and motivate others to work towards it, he or she would require certain qualities. These include empathy, good communication and ability to make quick decisions, stay calm under stress, multitask, and take responsibility - qualities that physicians typically possess by virtue of their profession. He thus urged doctors and physicians to play a greater role in leading their institutions.

His view is supported by research - a report in a Harvard Business Review says that physician-run hospitals scored 25% higher in quality rankings across geographies over hospitals run by professionals from non-medical backgrounds.

Dr. Pearl says, a leader who is also a physician is in a better position to set benchmarks for other professionals. Setting benchmarks would also mean setting an example for organizational behavior, culture and thought process. Many studies have examined the influence of a leader on his organization’s culture. This is expressed well by Dr Larry Senn’s concept ‘Shadow of the leader’ which emphasizes that the kind of ‘shadow’ a leader casts across the organization impacts how the employees think, behave and work. Thus, it is all the more important for physicians to get involved in hospital leadership.

Managing and retaining talent

One of the key responsibilities of leadership is to also manage and retain good talent. According to Dr. Pearl, one way of optimizing talent is by making efficient use of human resources.

A study by Tuck’s Centre for Global Leadership of nine Indian hospitals reiterates this. It shows that the strategy of ‘task shifting’ or the transfer of routine tasks to lower-skilled workers left specialists free to handle more complicated procedures. The result – more productive doctors performing five to six surgeries per hour.

Attracting and retaining talent was also a major topic of discussion in the panel discussion on ‘Transforming the talent ecosystem’ at the HLS summit. Some of the panelists believed that exposing professionals to areas that go beyond their core skills, such as strategy and analytics, could play a significant role in retaining talent. This would ensure constant opportunities for learning and growth and also answer the hospitals’ growing need for professionals from management backgrounds.

Dr Nandakumar Jairam, Group Director – Columbia Asia pointed out that hospitals need to look at people with soft skills such as empathy, ability to listen well, etc. So, while hospitals expand their recruitment pool and look to other industries for recruiting people, they should also train their existing staff in these skills.

Play

The NYC Health + Hospitals in the U.S, a winner of the ‘Training Top 125’ 2017, is an example of how effective employee training can help achieve corporate goals. Its training programs span a range of skills - from medical simulations to language interpretation, leadership development and managing public health threats, thus giving its employees the opportunity to learn and grow within and outside their disciplines.

Reaching out to premier medical institutes in various ways also helps attract and retain talented professionals. Sir Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, has emerged to be an attractive employer due its credibility in the medical research space. Their Department of Research aims to facilitate high quality, patient centric research and promotes laboratory based investigations across various disciplines, also assisting clinicians in pursuing projects.

Organizational culture and progressive HR policies

Rajit Mehta, CEO, Max Healthcare, also talked about the importance of having a conducive organizational culture that keeps the workforce together and motivates them to perform better. Every aspect of the organizational functioning reflects its culture – whether it’s staff behavior or communication – and culture stems from alignment with a strong leadership vision.

Organizational culture is also about incentivizing the workforce through performance rewards and employee-friendly HR policies. For example, at a popular healthcare facility in the US, all the 3,600 employees are actively encouraged to stay fit – they can buy fresh fruits and vegetables while at work, get healthy cooking tips from demonstrations in the office kitchen and enjoy free massages at their office chairs.

A report also talks about how some hospitals in the US inducted their employees into therapeutic activities like knitting, meditation etc., as part of their efforts to help them cope with stress. Some hospitals also have designated areas with amenities for staff members to relax and recoup.

Back home, Sir Gangaram Hospital recently helped its employees during the cash-crunched phase following demonetization by distributing currency notes to all. Such initiatives help establish trust and goodwill among the workforce.

Fostering a good culture is crucial for employee engagement. An engaged employee is one who is committed to the organisation’s goals and values and is motivated to give his or her best to the organisation’s success. Employee engagement has direct impact on hospital system health outcomes. According to a review of engagement and clinical outcomes at the National Health Service (NHS) in England, for every 10% increase in engagement there was a reduction in MRSA, a life-threatening skin infection, by .057 cases per 10,000 bed days. Additionally, a one standard deviation improvement in engagement reduced mortality by 2.4 percentage points.

It is however tough to gauge employee engagement and implement policies to improve it. As per an HRsoft study, more than 90% of managers or CEOs believe an engagement strategy is important for the organisation’s success but only 30% actually have one. The infographic below provides a useful starting point for managers to develop a strategy of their own.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services. Additionally, in more than 25 countries Abbott is recognized as a leading employer in country and a great place to work.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.