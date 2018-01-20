Taking a cue from the Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai police departments, the Hyderabad city police seem to have only recently discovered that they can use humour to get their messages across via their official Twitter handle.

It may have been fun in small doses, but the obsessive recourse to rhyme all the time has ended up putting people off.

STOP CHASING HIM,( YAMA , Death )

IF HE WANTS YOU,

HE WILL CHASE YOU #safedrive — hyderabadpolice (@hydcitypolice) January 20, 2018

WHO WILL BE TAKING YOU HOME TONIGHT?🚑🚔

DON'T DRINK & DRIVE — hyderabadpolice (@hydcitypolice) January 18, 2018

IT IS ALWAYS BETTER

TO BE LATE THAN

BEING LATE MR — hyderabadpolice (@hydcitypolice) January 18, 2018

DON'T STICK YOUR

ELBOW OUT TOO FAR

IT MIGHT GO HOME

IN ANOTHER CAR — hyderabadpolice (@hydcitypolice) January 16, 2018

IF BAHUBALI WEARS

HELMET THEN

WHY DO YOU SHY?#HYDERABADCITYPOLICE — hyderabadpolice (@hydcitypolice) January 13, 2018

Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai’s police departments have employed humour and pop-culture references to get their messages across but forced rhyme seems to be Hyderabad’s own innovation.

Why is Rupi Kaur managing hyd police account? https://t.co/Zr25DZi2DS — Vijay Nair (@vijay_nair) January 20, 2018

Someone needs to set up a Hyderabad City Police Instapoetry account https://t.co/wTHvoTJtoK — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) January 20, 2018

There is another problem. All of them rhymes typed in capitalised letters throughout, have also generated immense mirth and confusion. As one reader put it, “Why are they yelling at us?”

Somebody tell Hyderabad Police that they don't have to tweet in ALL CAPS — Bee (@BurgerrB) January 20, 2018

Okay but stop yelling, please STAHP — Yelkur (@ArseneAnger) January 20, 2018

The men behind the account, Harinath Reddy and Hidayuthallah, apparently stumbled on the idea when they posted a humorous tweet seven months ago just to break the monotony of the page, a report in The New Indian Express revealed.

“Many don’t know, but the Hyderabad Traffic Police page (nearly 2.9 lakh likes) has been active since 2012,” Reddy told the publication.

“However, the posts were usually very formal, like traffic diversions, general warnings against violence etc. About seven months ago, hesitantly I put up a humourous post and it went down with the page followers really well. Our superiors too weren’t against it. Of course, the official announcements and posts still hold their place.”

But, clearly, it is not going down well with everyone.

Don't love her anymore!

Any suggestions? — Arjun Nair (@pulsarjune) January 20, 2018

It wasn’t a good move by Hyderabad Police, look at the replies 👇🏻😂 https://t.co/j1J8DxcH3S — Gautam (@gautamverma23) January 20, 2018