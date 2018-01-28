Film fracas

Padmaavat row: Rajput leader says BJP thinks of community members as its ‘tame dogs’, but no more

Giriraj Singh Lotwara says Rajput organisations in Rajasthan plan to vote for the Congress in Monday’s bye-elections.

by 
Giriraj Singh Lotwara of the Shree Rajput Sabha. | Rohan Venkataramakrishnan

The Bharatiya Janata Party has attempted to walk a tight rope while dealing with the Padmaavat row, with some states attempting to ban the film while others, including the Centre, remained mostly mum even as Rajput organisations took their violent protests to the streets. The groups have alleged that the film – which was released in theatres on Thursday amid tight security – distorts history, though commentators argue that the historical drama is based on the fictional heroine of an epic poem.

Giriraj Singh Lotwara, the president of the Shree Rajput Sabha, a community organisation that has been around for decades, believes Rajputs will see through the ruling party’s ambivalent approach. “It is all vote politics,” he told Scroll.in. “They want to keep both the fingers crossed. They are not running the films in three to four states, where they are trying to honour Rajput sentiments. But in other states, they have not stopped it. If I wanted to see the film, I will just go to the adjoining state.”

Fearing attacks, multiplexes in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa have decided not to screen the film, according to media reports.

The Shree Rajput Sabha, unlike the now prominent Karni Sena – of which there are several factions – is an older organisation built around the community rather than simply political mobilisation. Lotwara said the Sabha has been around since 1939, and existed even before that as the Sardar Sabha. Lotwara is among a clutch of Rajput leaders who have become nightly fixtures on news channels of late, as they have sought to argue that Padmaavat should be banned, with many others encouraging the violence that burst on to the streets in the last few days.

Lotwara says the Sabha does not support the violence. “It is good whatever they [the Karni Sena] are doing if it is in the interest of the community,” he said. “But we feel they must remain within the framework of the Indian Constitution and not take the law in their hands. This is what I believe… Violence should not be practised at all, it should be avoided.”

However, he has a justification for why young Rajput men in states like Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have dominated headlines with their violent actions over the last few days: unemployment. “What I see is because there has been tremendous unemployment,” he said. “Karni Sena is a cluster of youth, and most of the youth there, they are all unemployed. And once you have unemployed people, they can go to any extent. And they will do nuisance, because there is no direction to them. So the need of the hour is to provide direction to them.”

The Shree Rajput Sabha says the community will send a strong message to the BJP. (Photo credit: Rohan Venkataramakrishnan)
The Shree Rajput Sabha says the community will send a strong message to the BJP. (Photo credit: Rohan Venkataramakrishnan)

‘Prime minister is sleeping’

That direction, according to Lotwara, is unlikely to come from the BJP. The Rajput community has generally been considered a mainstay for the saffron party in Rajasthan, but the party under Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also has the support of Jats. Raje is a Rajput from a royal family but was married to a Jat royal. In the state elections in 2013 and the Lok Sabha polls the following year, the BJP is believed to have received the bulk of Rajput votes. That might now change.

“When there is hue and cry in the whole country, our honourable prime minister is sleeping,” Lotwara said. “The Rajput community has been a tool for this government to come into power. For the last 60 years, we have been working for the BJP and the Jan Sangh, but still after coming to power, we have been totally neglected and arm-twisted by all means, financially, legally as well as personally.”

The Shree Rajput Sabha chief, in fact, believes the BJP’s actions have something to do with a broader plan to transform into a party that draws votes from beyond the forward castes. “The government has started feeling we can do well without Rajputs. This notion has to be brought down from the minds,” Lotwara said. “The BJP has started thinking we can only work for the OBC [Other Backward Classes] and do nothing for the upper caste. Because they will be our tame dogs all the time.”

Bye-election payback?

Elections in Rajasthan are slated for the year-end. But before that, bye-elections to three Assembly seats that fell vacant will be held on Monday. Several Rajput organisations have already said they will support the Congress in these elections to send a message to the government. Lotwara has himself complained about a service tax levy being imposed on his organisation, among other concerns. He claims other parties are unlikely to offer the Rajputs much either, but the community has to send a message to the BJP.

“Other parties are bound to be receptive, but they have nothing to give us. But we are giving them support, for the reason, because let [BJP] at least realise what wrong they have done,” he said. “I feel if they lose the bye-election, definitely they will go in search, it is going to make a large impact on the party. A handful of votes which were in their pie all the time is shifting away.”

Lotwara added, “Definitely, the community will show their anguish.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.