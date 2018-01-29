Gender relations

From Roop Kanwar’s sati to opposing ‘Padmaavat’, Rajput honour has always involved repressing women

Abusive practices invented to subdue women provide a template for men to use power to dominate and bully all weaker sections of the society.

by 
HT Photo

As I set out to write this article, I intended to analyse the frightening rise in the physical abuse of women in India and their glorification as repositories of a family’s or clan’s honour. But then the Rajput agitation against Padmaavat turned violent, leading to the stoning of a bus full of schoolchildren. Since the Republic Day was coming and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had just flown back after preaching peace on earth and goodwill to all in Davos, I changed my mind.

It is rather senseless at this moment to debate whether the sovereign state of India remains liberal or, as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat insisted, has gone Hindu. India is supposed to be a democracy whose Constitution bans gender-based discrimination. Yet, vandals feeling slighted by a movie about a fictional character rule the streets with near-impunity and rewards are announced for disfiguring an actress who dared dance as a Rajput queen. What needs to be debated today, therefore, is how proudly male the Indian society and state apparatus are. If this were not true, women would have freedom of movement and speech, privacy, authority and resources on par with men. Forced sex and immolation in the name of honour would have been, if not absent, rare, and punished quickly and severely.

Many Rajput women may differ from the loud, silly assertions about their community’s honour being made by male politicians, ex-nobility and even a few Bollywood luminaries who claim a royal lineage. But whom do these dissident women being ordered by male leaders to commit mass jauhar in protest against a Bollywood movie – which ironically celebrates jauhar – approach? Not the police, or politicians. By now there’s little doubt that police and politicians are not above discriminatory mindset, especially when it comes to women. In his earlier avatar as Mumbai’s top cop, for example, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh had remarked that on one hand the liberals wanted a promiscuous culture and on the other they sought a safe and secure environment for people (read women). Should couples be allowed to kiss in public? Singh had asked. Should they be allowed to indulge in “all obscene things”?

In 1987, a young woman named Roop Kanwar was burnt on her husband’s pyre in Rajasthan despite the law banning this practice of sati. In an interview to an English weekly, Kalyan Singh Kalvi, state chief of the Janata Party at the time and later a minister in Chandra Shekhar’s government, defended the sati. “How can you change public opinion through acts and ordinances?” he challenged the interviewer. “If we don’t worship a faithful woman, should we revere those who deceive their husbands and murder them?” The interview brought him instant fame. Kalvi is the father of Lokendra Singh Kalvi, self-professed founder patron of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, which has spearheaded the violent agitation against Padmaavat.

Kanwar’s was not an isolated incident. The ’80s and ’90s witnessed many similar cases of atrocities against the women. In 1992, again in Rajasthan, a social activist named Bhanwari Devi was gang raped for trying to prevent child marriages. Going by the state’s failure to contain the violent agitation against Padmaavat, not much seems to have changed in the last three decades: no matter which party is in power, our state apparatus, steeped in gender-based hierarchy, functions to not just preserve the mechanisms perpetuating male dominance over women, but strengthen them. This is the crucible from which spawn the likes of Bajrang Dal, Sriram Sene, Karni Sena, cow vigilantes.

Silence as consent

Satyapal Singh, the honourable minister, may not be entirely wrong for rejecting humans’ evolutionary links with apes. For we, in India at least, are indeed quite unlike apes. Ape clans are built and led by their most powerful members, male or female. Female apes seldom have more than two children. Male apes do not rape their females to humiliate them or their clans, nor does the male force his females to commit suicide if he loses the fight for the clan’s leadership to a stronger rival. Nor are there instances of male apes killing females for “clan honour”.

In the ape-dissociated India today, women are offered only two paths to equality. One is for them to maintain gender neutrality. That is, they should accept the system as it is to get a sort of honorary malehood, as is the case of women in government service. Two, they can seek special benefits or protections. But if they choose the second option, debates about maternity versus paternity leave, menstrual inconvenience and cheap sanitary pads, will be something of a doctrinal embarrassment.

Sexual objectification of women, symbolised by sati as much as by Padmaavat and the anger against it, and not economic disparity is central to all hierarchies in India. The abusive practices invented to subdue women provide a template for men to use power to dominate and bully all weaker sections of the society, the largest of which of course consists of women. As such, weaker sections have been physically and economically exploited, sexually objectified, denied a voice and even excluded from representing their own interests in public life. Men as men, unless they are Dalit or gay or from a minority tribe or community, generally do not experience such cruelty from other men.

In case of women, and by extension other weaker groups, coercion is legitimised, often through obfuscation and even silence, including by the media. Not rarely, silence becomes consent. When that happens, institutional rot sets in. The judgement the Bhanwari gang rape case, delivered by a Jaipur district court in 1995 and quoted by Mala Sen in her book Death by Fire, is instructive: “The Court is of the opinion that Indian culture has not fallen to such low depths that someone who is brought up in it; an innocent rustic man; will turn into a man of evil conduct who disregards caste and age differences and becomes animal enough to assault a woman.”

Conflicts emerging out of caste, class and gender breed, what Michael Wolff calls, “a certain looseness with truth”. In time, this looseness may fracture a nation’s sociopolitical and legal systems. Should the nation’s institutions then only strive to maintain the sociopolitical status quo as is now happening in India? The haunting question Marveladov asks in Crime and Punishment may hold a clue: “Do you understand, dear sir, do you understand what it means when there is absolutely nowhere to go?”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.