LITERATURE FESTIVALS

The most engaging voice at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2018? It was @JLFInsider on Twitter

The anonymous handle was both satirical and insightful, hilarious and observant. But we still don’t know who’s behind it.

by 
HT Photo

It will never be official, but the largest crowd at the 2018 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival was probably gathered at a Twitter handle. Specifically, the one of JLF Insider.

The still-anonymous Twitter account, which has been satirising the (often-pompous) speakers at the festival since it stormed the timelines of snark-lovers and writer-groupies alike in 2014, was in particularly good form this year. Conceited panelists, soporific discussions, selfie-pilgrims, and pretentious parties – they were all fair game, lampooned with the handle’s trademark mix of delicious wit, sharp commentary and keen observation.

Among the best-loved traits displayed by JLFInsider – the handle usually comes to life only during the Jaipur Literature Festival – is that it is run by people who do not respect reputations (undoubtedly, helped by the anonymity) .

Sample this:

And this:

In fact, many big names in the literary world were subject to JLFInsider’s merciless observations, most of them impossible to contest. Here are some of the most scathing tweets about this year’s participants:

If the term “equal opportunity offender” had to be applied to anyone in the context of India’s literature festivals – which, let’s face it, have increasingly become arenas of major sponsorship – it’s this Twitter handle. As a result, the title sponsors of the Jaipur Literature Festival were not spared.

Naturally, the partying and/or pontificating audience were at the receiving end as well.

The handle even got a shout-out onstage. A little after it posted a smirky comment about Vir Sanghvi’s sartorial choices, the journalist mentioned them in his introduction to his next session. “JLF Insider, if you’re here this is for you,” he said, before putting on his ubiquitous sunglasses.

Sanghvi’s acknowledgement came even as the festival’s organisers claimed to not be overly concerned with the Twitter handle that asked them some difficult questions as well.

“I’m not really sure what he’s up to,” said William Dalrymple, founder and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival. ‘There’s so much Twitter buzz at this time and I haven’t really focussed on him.”

But even as Scroll.in’s reporter walked away, he asked suspiciously “Is it you?”

But who is behind the handle? For those chortling along with JLFInsider, the only thing more important than a hot take on Shashi Tharoor’s innumerable panels (and startlingly glossy hair) was the identity of the person(s) behind the handle. “Is it you?” echoed through Twitter, the press terrace where interviews with authors take place, the venue lawns as well as the swish parties throughout the literary festival.

Speculation was rife, with a number of journalists being mentioned as possibilities. While it’s understandable that the real people would like to stay anonymous – the snark must go on – it’s hard to imagine that well-known journalists would have the time.

As far as Scroll.in has been able to establish, the handle is actually run by several people, ensuring that concurrent sessions can be covered at the same time, leaving nobody safe from being stung. But their identity remains a mystery.

“I have my suspicions about who one of them is but the only clue I can give is that there’s a swish of hair involved each time before this person begins typing,” said writer Sandip Roy, who was a speaker at the festival about his book Don’t Let Him Know.

Another speaker insisted that JLF Insider was a frequent moderator on the panels, one who had been eviscerated by the handle to throw people off the scent.

Through the conspiracy theory frenzy, followers began to listen to sessions more closely. “I didn’t moderate what I was saying on stage but I did find myself attending sessions and hoping JLFInsider would be around when something particularly ridiculous was said,” said Roy. “The handle says things you’re already thinking but might not say publicly.”

Thankfully for us, JLF Insider had no qualms sharing these thoughts, with nobody being off-limits.

Absolutely nobody. Except the one who asked if he had considered writing for intellectuals.

https://twitter.com/JLFInsider/status/957214772486901761

And there was no guarantee that a favourite would remain so. “I enjoy the love and I enjoy the snark.” said journalist Snigdha Poonam, who fell from grace (and the handle’s wild adulation) when she moderated a session with comedian Mallika Dua. She did, however, regain her brownie points with JLFInsider when it came to the observations on her panel with UP Chief Minister Adityanath’s biographer Shantanu Gupta.

Since’s all fair in love and lit fests, several people declared their romantic interest in JLFInsider, besides using the handle as a conduit for declaring their love for other participants.

Despite the light touch, though, JLFInsider made telling points, providing some much-needed perspective on the festival that calls itself “the greatest literary show on the earth”.

Akhil Katyal, a Delhi-based poet who was a speaker on several panels said he followed JLFInsider only for one day and one night but he loved it for that time because the intensity of the festival had got to him by that point.

“I think the handle is so popular because it helps localise the festival and ground it. In an interview somebody asked me ‘yeh festival kya kranti layega?’ [what revolution will this festival bring?] which was such an exaggerated question to ask,” he said. Koi kranti isse nahin aayegi. [No revolution can come this way.] You can call it the Kumbh Mela of ideas but it’s mostly, if not exclusively, people who are mirror images of each other. This JLFInsider helps bring it out.”

No wonder the appreciation came from far and wide.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.