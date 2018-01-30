Letters to the editor

Readers’ comments on an article on Vairamuthu and Andal: ‘Hindus should not be treated like this’

Responses to an article on the hounding of the Tamil writer over recent remarks on the eight-century mystic poet.

by 
Vairamuthu/YouTube

Up in arms

This article attempts to paint an emotional outbursts as caste-based opposition, and has singled out the Brahmin community (“Hounding of poet Vairamuthu by BJP, Brahmin groups shows Tamil Nadu’s politics is becoming communal”). The author’s assumption that it is only the Brahmins who are opposed to the comments on Andal is mischievous and sidelines the main issue.

In Tamil Nadu, Brahmins have been at the receiving end of hatred and systematic attacks. .Can you please offer one valid reason why Vairamuthu delved into research on the origins of this great Tamil icon, held in high esteem as an Alvar? Why could he not analyse her literary works alone? A neutral reponse will go a long way in establishing the author’s credentials as a journalist. – PMN Krishnan

***

This is a controversy stoked by vested interests. A rabble rouser has created a racket. Those who have read Naalayira Divya Prabhandham and appreciated and enjoyed the bhakti bhava would never stoop to the use of vulgar language and belittle the virtue of a mother.

The Alvars, particularly Thirumangai Mannan, have portrayed themselves as consorts of Lord Vishnu. No one casts aspersions on them but enjoys and venerate the bhakti bhava.

Meera, even after her marriage, longed to be in the company of Lord Krishna, her devotion transcending the moral stranglehold of the society she lived in. Andal to dedicated herself to Lord Ranganatha. There is nothing to be ashamed when she herself declared she was a devotee slave of the lord, one who wished to be in his servitude.The word deva (lord) dasi (slave) was mischievously interpreted by those who are protesting. There are many words which have over the centuries lost their true meaning. This is one such instance. – Venkatapathy Balaram

***

Vairamuthu should apologise in front of the deity. What prevents him from doing so? Irrespective of caste, all worship Andal. – Ramani Rajaram

***
Vairamuthu has not done anything to hurt the image of either Andal or the Hindu religion. Be that as it may, now that he has clarified the context of words and expressed regret for the heart burn caused to the believers, we should gracefully drop the issue. Asking him to apologise before the deity is far-fetched. Even the gods we worship would not like such humiliation to be inflicted on him. Let us exercise restraint. – Sundaram Raman

***

If this is about freedom of speech and if the author firmly believes in that, a strong case must be made out for revoking the over 30- year ban on Satanic Verses. One cannot always do what is convenient and suits one’s biases. – Sriram Ramarathnam

***

Vairamuthu had no business making demeaning comments about Hindu gods and goddesses. In fact, all Scroll.in’s coverage and opinions on politics are biased against Hindus. Hindus are hurt and they are entitled to protest against the concerted campaign to demean the religion by political parties like the Congress, communists and a few so-called NGOs, who are funded by a foreign agencies. Added to this are dishonest news agencies and portals who are silent when Hinduism is demeaned and Hindus’ interests are trampled upon. When others protest, it is secular, but when offended Hindus protest, you dub them communal! If this is the kind of journalism that is to be construed secular, soon journalism will lose its credibility among the public. – Raghavan KS

***

This article aggregates the situation. Vairamuthu not only hurt people’s sensitivities but was also arrogant. His actions should be condemned, not praised. – Ravishankar

***

Even this article is one-sided. The writer seems knowledgeable, but gives only partial details. There is no need to associate Andal with Brahmins alone, she is widely respected by many communities. Vairamuthu is human, he can make mistakes, as he did on this occasion. But when he does make a mistake, he can also face criticism. The author needs to strike a balance. – Ganesan Muthukumar

***

Many facts were not analysed by the author of this article. The reaction from the Hindu community was immediate and spontaneous, the BJP and other Hindu outfits entered the picture later. It is common for the separatists, leftists, so-called liberals with the support of minority outfits to degrade Hindu gods and tradition. Earlier, the response from Hindus used to be minimal. But there has been an awakening because of which the reaction was instant and spontaneous. – Sridhar Seshadhri

***

Everyone talks about freedom of expression when people speak ill of Hindu gods. But this right vanishes into thin air if someone says anything about gods of other religions. There is a concerted attempt to make fun of Hindu gods and take shelter under freedom of expression. How come all the political parties speak in one language whenever our gods are insulted by people like Vairamuthu? Don’t take us for granted anymore. Tamil Nadu had been spoiled by DMK by fanning anti-Hinduism. Please understand the strategy is long past its sell-by date. – R Sethuraman

***

Blaming Brahmins has been the tactic of non-believers to whip up discord amongst people. Non-believers want to spur violence. However, being level headed, the Brahmin community is against violence. You would be doing a great justice if this reality is brought out in your news coverage and emphasis. – Kasturirangan KS

***

Why should Vairamuthu give false references and say things that would hurt the sentiments of many Hindus? When people speak against Hinduism, why should it be accepted? – Hema Rajesh

***

This is a meaningless observation made without real knowledge about the ongoing agitation. It is not the BJP or Brahmins that are behind the protests, it is the Hindu community as a whole that believes in the spiritual power of Andal and feels hurt by the irresponsible and half-baked analysis of Vairamuthu. Please don’t portray wrong information on a global platform. – lawramki

***

I don’t believe in religion. But Vairamuthu should have have avoided speaking about Andal. A public poet should avoid appearing in favour of other religions. Forget BJP, Hindus in general are hurt without doubt. Mine is a non-Brahmin family and some of its members are very upset. – Venu Jagan

***

Not a word is said in this article about the pent up anger of a minority community ruled by Dravidian politics for the last 50 years. Despite this, thanks to the self-preservation instincts of Brahmins, they have prospered in every sphere. Today, you expect them to take insulting comments on their feminine role models? What happened to the protectors of heritage, which you are supposed to champion?

To conclude, here is a suggestion that may appeal to the poet in Vairamuthu, if he is listening, and if the heart is in the right place. A sweet poem from his pen would have hit home. The man has delivered masterpieces and he can do it at will and this community is a pragmatic one and will understand and let bygones be bygones, as they have done for 50 years. – Prakkash NT

***

This piece is an attempt to gloss over Vairamuthu’s lack of sensitivity and integrity.The subject of discussion was Andal’s Tamil. His wanton insensitivity took him to enquire into her antecedents, which had no bearing on her scholarly verses. His lack of integrity made him invent a non existent paper from an American university. Such a combination of insensitivity and lack of integrity had vitiated public discourse for so long that free speech suffers in the hands of wanton mischief makers who masquerade as intellectuals. – S Venkataraman

***

With due respect, this article is biased and has been written in a manner that deliberately overlooks the Hindu sentiments and facts of the issue. Andal is a Hindu goddess. Calling her a devadasi is a blunder tantamount to abusing the goddess.
This has hurt the sentiments, belief and purity of Hindu worshippers. Vairamuthu is only a poet and should know his limits.
So when Hindus protest against such abuse, you are calling that communal? In this article, the author has not mentioned once that Vairumuthu made a mistake. The punishment is never decided by the person who commits it. Vairumuthu has expressed his regret twice. When Dinamani has issued an apology, why has Vairamuthu not done that?

I request you to provide a balanced original view of any issue instead of writing to appease a few. – Shankar

***

The author is making a distinction between Brahmins and other communities so as to confine the protest as a Brahminical conspiracy. The comments by Vairamuthu were unwarranted and insensitive to say the least. – SV Subramonian

***

First of all the poet has no business to talk about such Alvars. Can he talk like this about other religious figures? He is seeking cheap publicity. Hindus should not be treated like this. – Srinivasa Raghavan

***

Brahmins in India, especially in Tamil Nadu, are a marginalised and minority group. They are passive and neutral. Their main strength is their education, honesty and a willingness to work hard. Today, many Brahmin children go abroad for education and work as the reservation system has destroyed their prospects in India.

This being the case, they don’t have time to indulge in something inane like the hounding of Vairamuthu. If anything, most Brahmins are his fans and admire his poetic capabilities.

The BJP is not a Brahminical organisation. It is the political arm of the RSS, which is basically a Hindutva organisation. Its members are a mix of Brahmins and other castes. Most importantly, they are strong in the North and weak in Tamil Nadu.

The Brahmins are not a politically active community and they stay away from controversy. They are least bothered about Vairamuthu’s comment on Andal. At best they like a good debate, but from an intellectual point of view, not a political or communal one. The author should ponder on these things before putting pen to the paper. – V Narasimhan

***

Your article smacks of arrogance. It is biased, anti-Hindu and anti-Brahmin. You are using the word fanatical to denote Hindus and Brahmins. It is in bad taste. I am a Hindu and a Brahmin but like all others like me, I treat fellow human beings with respect, irrespective of religion, caste or creed. I regret having read this article which spreads hate. No more Scroll.in for me. – Devarajan V

***

Vairamuthu has been continuously insulting Hindu sentiments. He mixes his intellectual love for Tamil with insult to Hindu gods and his closeness to Dravidian parties. He hides behind a Hindu name though he is Christian. Many people have been doing this for the past 60-70 years with out any reaction from Hindus. Now the accumulated effect of the insult has come as an outburst. – Raju

***

If we say anything derogatory about another religion, there is a backlash. All Opposition parties are in cohorts claiming we are creating communal disharmony. But if someone says derogatory things about Hindus or their deities and if BJP objects, it is Hindutva. What logic is that? It is so unfortunate that the anti-Hindu Congress and DMK have cultivated morally corrupt people and placed them in high positions. – Narayanan Subramanian

***

This lacks understanding of the background. First of all, this is not the first time that Vairamuthu has made derogatory remarks on Hindu deities. He has allegedly questioned the credentials of Rama earlier too. Second, the research that he quoted has been tracked and has been found to lack lacks research bibliographic credibility. Third and most important is that the forum and occasion was blatantly inappropriate. The month of Margazhi is a sacred one for Tamils, when Andal’s magnum opus Thiruppavai is recited not only Tamil Nadu but also in Andhra and Karnataka. So his remarks tear into the hearts and souls of devotees.

Calling this a Brahmin backlash is absurd, to say the least. The anguish is not confined to Vaishnavites or Brhamins. This has been the proverbial last straw from Vairamuthu and his Dravidian supporters for the fraternity of devout Hindus, not just Brahmins.

Brahmins in Tamil Nadu were always primary victims of the movement started by so-called atheists like Periyar and his ilk. There were supposedly instances when unruly followers of Periyaar used to forcibly cut the tufts and holy thread of Brahmins on the streets of Tamil Nadu. But the victims have never reacted politically or physically. Nor have they ever been aristocratic like Peshwas.

Moreover, can anyone point out a single instance where a Brahmin was involved in attacks on Dalits in Tamil Nadu? How many cases have been filed under Atrocities Act against Brahmins as against other so-called upper castes?

Brahmins and other devout people are certainly outraged and have been vocal but have not resorted to violence like a Karni Sena.

Also, why bring in the BJP? In the huge protest meeting held in Chepauk on January 15, the BJP representative was just one of 50-odd speakers. So this has got nothing to do with BJP or any other party. And, why align only BJP with this condemnation? S Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi and TTV Dhinakaran have also condemned the statement.

The narrative is simple. Tamil Hindus have been putting up with the audacity and arrogance of so-called rationalists since the Justice Party was launched prior to Independence. Their successor outfits, the Dravidian parties, have been continuing this tradition, and with impunity. Hindus will not take this lying down anymore.

Many Tamil lovers would no doubt acknowledge Vairamuthu talent as a poet. But this time he has deliberately or unwittingly stirred a hornet”s nest. If it is unintentional, he should have no hesitation in rendering an unconditional apology to the deity. Please do not posit this as Brahmins versus Vairamuthu. It is in fact a case of devot Hindus vs bogus rationalists. – Raghavan Rajagopal

***

Brahmins are a minority in Tamil Nadu, so for the protests to be so massive, there had to have been involvement from other castes too. All these years, consolidating anti-Brahmin castes has been the mainstay of Dravidian parties. – Neelunat

***

Though the BJP actively opposed Vairamuthu for his unwarranted comments on Andal, the Brahmin community has not joined hands with them. Though a majority of the protesters were Brahmin, other communities also participated.

There are atheists and believers everywhere, but nowhere else are the sentiments of believers hurt this way. It has become a culture to portray that all god-related matters are connected to Brahmins and thereby the BJP. The BJP is working for Hindutva, not for Brahmins. Please note that almost all top leaders in BJP are not Brahmins and in almost all political parties, some top leaders are Brahmins. – Durairajan KS

***

Whenever there is an assault on Hindus and their sentiments, it becomes so easy to call it a case of freedom of expression. What about the freedom of Hindus? Why is it that when we express our angst, it is termed communal? Why the hypocrisy?

By making this a case of Brahmin and non-Brahmin, you are trying to creative a divisive mindset.

Vairamuthu does not have any depth in Tamil but airs comments on various topics. It is like an empty vessel making noise. We Hindus are accommodating. The lyricist has to first of all apologise to even have moral rights to say Andals name again. Hope to see a more logical, analytical and sensible article next time which is free of bias and divisive intentions. – Arthi Pattabiraman

***

Vairamuthu is aware that Andal is considered a deity. He should not use the word devadasi in connection with her and should apologise for that. – Sundarlal

***

Two things in this article have irked an on-the-fence reader like me who likes to scan the news to see what’s happening. The author’s style of writing and in particular, this article on Vairamuthu makes me wonder, what right does the author have to write about communal politics and the role that parties like the BJP play towards creating communal disharmony, when the article’s headline shows in bold that the author and publication encourage it?

He has no right to take sides on a current issue, especially if he is a reporter. Taking the side of Vairamuthu, irrespective of whether he is right or wrong, and turning the whole issue into one about caste is questionable. – Anusha Ramji

***

H Raja’s reaction was deplorable but the language he used was no different from that of the early Dravidian leaders, including Karunananidhi in the 1950s and ’60s.

National awards mean little and all one needs to do to find out is ask the best writers in Tamil about Vairaumuthu’s talents. One can predict that the response will be uniformly negative.

Incidentally, the reference and citation was false and Sruthisagar Yamunan as usual prevaricates as he is a prisoner of his ideology. Vairamuthu had been responsible for a provocation which could have been avoided.

In spite of the claims made for Tamil’s continuity as a living language, most Tamils (who can hardly pronounce simple Tamil words) will not understand Andal’s poetry and certainly never Sangam poetry.

All you need to read David Shulman Tamil to understand the abysmal understanding of the region’s cultural history, irrespective of caste! – Srirangachary Varadachary

***

I find this article to be no different than what is portrayed in other media. Why is that only Hindus and their gods are targetted? Have you seen any other religion in the world that has been attacked for centuries, but still stands strong on its own? It has become a trend among the so-called intellectuals to offer bias reports to be in limelight.

Even for a moment if it is to be believed that Vairamuthu made a passing reference, what stops him from swallowing his pride and apologising for hurting sentiments? – Shekhar Iyer
***

There is no need for Vairamuthu to comment on Andal when he wrote a research article on her versatility on Tamil language. Having chosen to write about it, he should have verified the truth on the foreign university article he cited. Also, there was no devadasi system in 8th century. It came into vogue only in 10th century. The original meaning of devadasi different. In 19th century, devadasis were exploited by big sharks in the society. Today’s generation, which grows up seeing movies and serials but does not read, know this meaning of the word devadasi, not the original one. Vairamithu should have explained the true meaning. – Sridharan AM

***

It is the bane of Tamil Nadu that despite it being a reservoir of intellectuals, its progress and development have been crippled because of the internecine wars in the name of caste, religion and language.

No language is the sole property of any one caste or religion. Hinduism as such has shown equal respect to all castes/ Among the Alwars and Nayanmars there are Dalits and other castes. Nammalwar, hailing from the Vellalar community, is worshiped as the foremost among Alvars and the first in the Guruparamparai . There are many other such examples. – Pr Srinivasan

***

D Selvaraj, a Left-leaning writer, published a blasphemous short story Nonbu in 1965 where he portrayed Andal as a devadasi born to Periyazhvar and a Devadasi immorally. D Selvaraj slipped this writing silently into North Indian universities. He tried to bring this book to the mainstream in Tamil Nadu a few years back. Manomaniam Sundaranar university rejected his request, as it found the book as a propaganda material with no historical basis or literary value.

In my opinion, Vairamuthu tried to resurrect this publication and tested the ground with his speech on Andal. Seeing the repercussions, he quickly tried to justify that his research was based on foreign publication. Vaishnavites do not even talk politics, but are deeply wounded by this kind of sensational rot. None of the kings, scholars and Acharyas have a differing account on Andal and it is best that Vairamuthu apologsze and retract his words.

There is an attempt to portray this as a Brahmins protest. Vaishnavites believe in their respective caste only with regard to their duties, but are proud of their kulam. So people are standing up for their kulam and the divine mother Andal. –Sudarsan

***

I think that Vairamuthu was sincere and genuine in his explanation. Why should he choose a big forum to express a negative opinion when he could have chosen to do the any other time in the past. We will never improve. – Sitaram

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What hospitals can do to drive entrepreneurship and enhance patient experience

Hospitals can perform better by partnering with entrepreneurs and encouraging a culture of intrapreneurship focused on customer centricity.

Shutterstock

At the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, visitors don’t have to worry about navigating their way across the complex hospital premises. All they need to do is download wayfinding tools from the installed digital signage onto their smartphone and get step by step directions. Other hospitals have digital signage in surgical waiting rooms that share surgery updates with the anxious families waiting outside, or offer general information to visitors in waiting rooms. Many others use digital registration tools to reduce check-in time or have Smart TVs in patient rooms that serve educational and anxiety alleviating content.

Most of these tech enabled solutions have emerged as hospitals look for better ways to enhance patient experience – one of the top criteria in evaluating hospital performance. Patient experience accounts for 25% of a hospital’s Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) score as per the US government’s Centres for Medicare and Mediaid Services (CMS) programme. As a Mckinsey report says, hospitals need to break down a patient’s journey into various aspects, clinical and non-clinical, and seek ways of improving every touch point in the journey. As hospitals also need to focus on delivering quality healthcare, they are increasingly collaborating with entrepreneurs who offer such patient centric solutions or encouraging innovative intrapreneurship within the organization.

At the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott, some of the speakers from diverse industry backgrounds brought up the role of entrepreneurship in order to deliver on patient experience.

Getting the best from collaborations

Speakers such as Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director - Medanta Hospitals, and Meena Ganesh, CEO and MD - Portea Medical, who spoke at the panel discussion on “Are we fit for the world of new consumers?”, highlighted the importance of collaborating with entrepreneurs to fill the gaps in the patient experience eco system. As Dr Trehan says, “As healthcare service providers we are too steeped in our own work. So even though we may realize there are gaps in customer experience delivery, we don’t want to get distracted from our core job, which is healthcare delivery. We would rather leave the job of filling those gaps to an outsider who can do it well.”

Meena Ganesh shares a similar view when she says that entrepreneurs offer an outsider’s fresh perspective on the existing gaps in healthcare. They are therefore better equipped to offer disruptive technology solutions that put the customer right at the center. Her own venture, Portea Medical, was born out of a need in the hitherto unaddressed area of patient experience – quality home care.

There are enough examples of hospitals that have gained significantly by partnering with or investing in such ventures. For example, the Children’s Medical Centre in Dallas actively invests in tech startups to offer better care to its patients. One such startup produces sensors smaller than a grain of sand, that can be embedded in pills to alert caregivers if a medication has been taken or not. Another app delivers care givers at customers’ door step for check-ups. Providence St Joseph’s Health, that has medical centres across the U.S., has invested in a range of startups that address different patient needs – from patient feedback and wearable monitoring devices to remote video interpretation and surgical blood loss monitoring. UNC Hospital in North Carolina uses a change management platform developed by a startup in order to improve patient experience at its Emergency and Dermatology departments. The platform essentially comes with a friendly and non-intrusive way to gather patient feedback.

When intrapreneurship can lead to patient centric innovation

Hospitals can also encourage a culture of intrapreneurship within the organization. According to Meena Ganesh, this would mean building a ‘listening organization’ because as she says, listening and being open to new ideas leads to innovation. Santosh Desai, MD& CEO - Future Brands Ltd, who was also part of the panel discussion, feels that most innovations are a result of looking at “large cultural shifts, outside the frame of narrow business”. So hospitals will need to encourage enterprising professionals in the organization to observe behavior trends as part of the ideation process. Also, as Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, points out, they will need to tell the employees who have the potential to drive innovative initiatives, “Do not fail, but if you fail, we still back you.” Innovative companies such as Google actively follow this practice, allowing employees to pick projects they are passionate about and work on them to deliver fresh solutions.

Realizing the need to encourage new ideas among employees to enhance patient experience, many healthcare enterprises are instituting innovative strategies. Henry Ford System, for example, began a system of rewarding great employee ideas. One internal contest was around clinical applications for wearable technology. The incentive was particularly attractive – a cash prize of $ 10,000 to the winners. Not surprisingly, the employees came up with some very innovative ideas that included: a system to record mobility of acute care patients through wearable trackers, health reminder system for elderly patients and mobile game interface with activity trackers to encourage children towards exercising. The employees admitted later that the exercise was so interesting that they would have participated in it even without a cash prize incentive.

Another example is Penn Medicine in Philadelphia which launched an ‘innovation tournament’ across the organization as part of its efforts to improve patient care. Participants worked with professors from Wharton Business School to prepare for the ideas challenge. More than 1,750 ideas were submitted by 1,400 participants, out of which 10 were selected. The focus was on getting ideas around the front end and some of the submitted ideas included:

  • Check-out management: Exclusive waiting rooms with TV, Internet and other facilities for patients waiting to be discharged so as to reduce space congestion and make their waiting time more comfortable.
  • Space for emotional privacy: An exclusive and friendly space for individuals and families to mourn the loss of dear ones in private.
  • Online patient organizer: A web based app that helps first time patients prepare better for their appointment by providing check lists for documents, medicines, etc to be carried and giving information regarding the hospital navigation, the consulting doctor etc.
  • Help for non-English speakers: Iconography cards to help non-English speaking patients express themselves and seek help in case of emergencies or other situations.

As Arlen Meyers, MD, President and CEO of the Society of Physician Entrepreneurs, says in a report, although many good ideas come from the front line, physicians must also be encouraged to think innovatively about patient experience. An academic study also builds a strong case to encourage intrapreneurship among nurses. Given they comprise a large part of the front-line staff for healthcare delivery, nurses should also be given the freedom to create and design innovative systems for improving patient experience.

According to a Harvard Business Review article quoted in a university study, employees who have the potential to be intrapreneurs, show some marked characteristics. These include a sense of ownership, perseverance, emotional intelligence and the ability to look at the big picture along with the desire, and ideas, to improve it. But trust and support of the management is essential to bringing out and taking the ideas forward.

Creating an environment conducive to innovation is the first step to bringing about innovation-driven outcomes. These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott, which is among the top 100 global innovator companies, is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.