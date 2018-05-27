The Weekend Fix: Should the Indian cricket team have caste-based quotas and nine other reads

With the United States pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and pressing for sanctions on the West Asian country, Rakesh Sood in The Hindu argues that President Raouhani has little room for manoeuvre.
Ghettoisation and Disturbed Areas Act are dividing urban spaces in Gujarat and pushing Muslims to the edge, write Christophe Jaffrelot and Sharik Laliwal in the Indian Express.
In fighting poverty, it is important to give preference to approaches that help the poor the most for every rupee spent, no matter how they are labelled, says Bjorn Lomborg in Mint.
If we have to bring about a greater balance in our trade account, it is important to neutralise the impact of capital flows and bring down the rupee’s appreciation in real terms, argues C Rangarajan in the Economic Times.
Only a handful of Dalits gave played at the international level for India in cricket. This exclusion is caused by systemic barriers and not factors such as inherent inability, conclude Gaurav Bhawnani and Shubham Jain in the Economic and Political Weekly.
Doug Schifter waged a one-man campaign to stop Uber from putting his fellow black-car drivers out of business. Then he decided to take his own life, reports Jessica Bruder in New Yorker.
They perform daring escapes from slaughterhouses, zoos, and laboratories. But animals on the run are only as free as we want them to be, writes Tove Danovich in Longreads.
Philip Roth’s work could only have been written by someone who came of age during the peak of postwar liberalism, says Laura Tanenbaum in this obituary to the writer in Jacobin.
In a historic vote on Saturday, Ireland decided to repeal its anti-abortion laws. Harry McGee in Irish Times explains how this happened.
In ESPNCricinfo, Deivarayan Muthu traces the excellent performance of the Chennai Super Kings, who were dismissed as bunch of old boys at the start of the tournament, in the current IPL season.
Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11
A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.
“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.
Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.
‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).
The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.
The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.
The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.