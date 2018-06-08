Much has been said about Former India President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend the graduation ceremony for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers at Nagpur on Thursday. His speech at the RSS headquarters, where he stressed on diversity as the country’s hallmark while also praising the organisation’s founder KB Hedgewar as the “great son of Mother India”, gave an opportunity to leaders on both sides of the ideological divide to claim they had been vindicated.

The Congress, which had cautioned him against attending the event earlier, said on Friday that Mukherjee had shown the RSS the “mirror of truth”. The RSS, meanwhile, contended that the Congress veteran’s speech was in sync with its beliefs.

Apart from party lines, Mukherjee’s acceptance of the RSS’ invite was controversial because the organisation, which has stressed that India is a Hindu country, is considered an ideological opponent to the Congress as well as those who have been stressing on the country’s secular credentials. Mukherjee’s seeming betrayal of the liberal agenda was captured by Twitter users in the way they know best – through humour and sarcasm.

Sickulars reaction while watching Pranab Mukherjee at RSS HQ. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AB9PBXnVOo — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) June 7, 2018

This is what Pranab Mukherjee did to Congress Party by visiting RSS headquarters.#PranabAtRSSEvent pic.twitter.com/hmyR8obg7R — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) June 7, 2018

Pranab Mukherjee begins his speech with the customary "Ladies and Gentlemen..." But where are the ladies? #OverheardinNewsroom — Sourav Roy Barman (@Sourav_RB) June 7, 2018

Some Twitter users also offered insights into Mukherjee’s reasons for attending the RSS event.

Why so much fuss about Pranab Mukherjee? After all, only a letter separates PRESIDENT from PRSSIDENT. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 8, 2018

Pranab Mukherjee is like that person who quit his job to follow his passion.#RSSTritiyaVarsh — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) June 7, 2018

On the other side, as many pointed out, Mukherjee’s presence transformed a routine RSS event into the biggest news story of the day.

Surendranath Banerjea / W.C.Bonnerjee -Founding members, Congress

SP Mookerjee -Founder, Bharatiya Jana Sangh / Guiding Light of BJP

SC Bose -Founder, Swaraj Party / Revived INA

So many decades later, it STILL takes a Bengali to show how politics is done😋https://t.co/uXMbqOg3mO — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) June 7, 2018

Some weighed in on the Congress’ complaints that the tricolour was not hoisted at the event and the national anthem was not played.

Why are people upset that the National anthem wasn’t played at the RSS event?



It was a private ceremony. It was not an event of national importance like a movie in a multiplex.#PranabAtRSSEvent — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) June 7, 2018

#RSSTritiyaVarsh program focused on nationalism and unity had no national flag but film goers would need to stand for national anthem to prove their patriotism. Hypocrssy ! — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 7, 2018

In the midst of all the debate, journalist Vir Sanghvi summed things up.