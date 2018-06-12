Colonial links revisited

When a British officer wrote to London requesting financial aid for poor Indian women in Syria

Since 1926, the Consulate had been responsible for making cash payments to destitute British Indian subjects living in Syria, but funds were drying up.

by 
Wikimedia Commons [Public Domain]

In February 1935, the British Consul in Damascus, Gilbert Mackereth, wrote to his superiors at the Foreign Office in London with a dilemma. Since 1926, the Consulate had been responsible for making cash payments to a number of destitute British Indian subjects living in Syria, but nine years later, the funds allocated for this purpose by the British Government of India were beginning to run out and Mackereth was unsure how he ought to proceed.

The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Photo Credit: The New York Public Library. "Damas." The New York Public Library Digital Collections, 1860-1929
The Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Photo Credit: The New York Public Library. "Damas." The New York Public Library Digital Collections, 1860-1929

The Indian community in Syria at this time was concentrated in Beit Sawa, a village in Ghouta, an important agricultural region east of Damascus. This area had suffered extensive damage during France’s suppression of the Syrian national uprising (1925-’27) which included the use of aerial bombardment and the burning of villages. As a result, many of the ancient irrigation canals in Ghouta – upon which it depended for its prosperity – had been diverted or destroyed beyond repair. No compensation was paid to the area’s inhabitants and this led some of the Indian community residing there to leave for Palestine and Iraq.

According to Mackereth, those who had been unable to leave and remained living in the area, did so “on the borderline of misery” and therefore were in no position to “help their even more unfortunate sisters who receive alms from the Indian Government”.

List of British Indian Subjects receiving relief as compiled by the British Consulate, Damascus, 27 April 1935. Photo Credit: IOR/L/PS/12/2141, India Office Records, British Library
List of British Indian Subjects receiving relief as compiled by the British Consulate, Damascus, 27 April 1935. Photo Credit: IOR/L/PS/12/2141, India Office Records, British Library

At this time, the payments were being made to only five surviving women, all of whom were reported to be absolutely destitute and “either aged or crippled”. This led Mackereth to argue that it would “be a hardship amounting to almost cruelty” if the “meagre alms they enjoy from the India treasury” were stopped. He proposed that either the payments should continue to be made or that the women and their minor children be repatriated to India where they could be “cared for under the poor laws of that country”.

Correspondence from the British Consulate, Damascus to the Government of India, 16 July 1935. Photo Credit: IOR/L/PS/12/2141, India Office Records, British Library
Correspondence from the British Consulate, Damascus to the Government of India, 16 July 1935. Photo Credit: IOR/L/PS/12/2141, India Office Records, British Library

By July 1935, one of the five women, Hamdieh Ghulam, had died and Mackereth had established that the families of the four remaining women had “left India so long ago that they have no knowledge of their next of kin or of their home addresses”. This prompted the Government of India to eventually decide that it would be better to leave the women “in Damascus, where they must have made contacts, than to repatriate them to India where they appear to have no relatives or friends and in the absence of any Poor Law administration would starve”.

However, it was not prepared to extend any financial assistance to the women’s children, whom it argued “should be regarded as Syrians and not Indians”. It was eventually agreed that the remaining four women would be paid the amount of 200 piastres a month for the remainder of their lives, an amount that constituted “barely the subsistence level”. Once this administrative quandary had been solved, the correspondence regarding these women dries up and hence the fate of them and their children after this point is unknown.

This article first appeared on British Library’s Untold Lives blog.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.