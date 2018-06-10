It was a picture that, by several accounts, summed up the tense G7 summit over the weekend in Quebec, Canada.

A photograph of world leaders from the Group of Seven nations with the most advanced economies surrounding Donald Trump, first shared on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s official Instagram account, went viral on social media over the weekend, inviting a flurry of jokes and multiple caption contests. The photo shows Merkel towering over Trump, the only person in the group who is seated, and staring him down. Also pictured are Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, France’s Emmanuel Macron and UK’s Theresa May, among others.

The G7 nations are Canada, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy. The annual meet was held on Friday and Saturday and was marked by acrimony as the US President arrived late, left early to prepare for his June 12 meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, refused to sign the joint statement released at the end of the summit, attacked the trade policies of member nations at a press conference and then personally targetted Canada’s Justin Trudeau on Twitter.

The photo shared by Merkel’s office on Saturday was simply captioned “Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions”. But many on Twitter viewed the very act of uploading such a photograph as a message from the German Chancellor.

Angela Merkel's office has released this photo taken today at the G7, which tells you a lot about how things went. pic.twitter.com/IXX6K3ayys — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 9, 2018

I broke down the photo for BuzzFeed: This Incredible Photo Of Trump Surrounded By G7 Leaders Is Like A Renaissance Painting https://t.co/r3TtGNdRVs pic.twitter.com/KrkQe3dFxB — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 9, 2018

Many Twitter users took up the challenge of a caption contest and offered alternatives to Merkel’s straightforward description.

This should be framed in the White House.



My caption: A bully finally put in his place.



What's your caption?



👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/7tARl3pbiM — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) June 9, 2018

G7 summed up in one photo. pic.twitter.com/TLv1wr6xrW — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 9, 2018

How The West Was Lost pic.twitter.com/fEh86XQao0 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 9, 2018

We had to meme it! pic.twitter.com/qbgzRBRrRq — Sue #JusticeIsComing (@SueinRockville) June 9, 2018

“We know you have the bathroom key. We saw you take it. You were the last one to use it. Give us the damn key.” pic.twitter.com/6iyQdYJ28i — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 9, 2018

'The Persuasion of the Imbecile' by Caravaggio pic.twitter.com/9uUhOmqh5t — Vikram Paralkar (@VikramParalkar) June 9, 2018

“There’s no pudding unless you finish those carrots young man!” https://t.co/sQgoXZJ4zf — Kerry William Purcell (@Kerrypurcell) June 9, 2018

If you want a photo of what the end of "American Greatness" looks like... https://t.co/t5VfLfKrYB — Burnt Out Couch (@BCBCouch) June 9, 2018

The Petulant Baby King Holds Court https://t.co/h7W8SpPqPR — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 9, 2018

look who's in the naughty chair https://t.co/qXTsdnUTw7 — christinalamb (@christinalamb) June 9, 2018

The most powerful person in the world and Donald Trump. https://t.co/A3mAAxwcMH — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 9, 2018

We've all decided you're expelled from the Competent World Leaders Club... — Annette Roy (@RoyAnnette) June 9, 2018

I'm gonna hold my breath until someone makes the scary lady go away! — Mark Buckley #FBPE (@mark_a_trash) June 9, 2018

‘No Donald, that is not how musical chairs works’ — Smudge (@kev_s_smith) June 9, 2018

"But the NRA told me to start a war, mutti".

"Yes, but not a trade war, Donald".

"Cofveve".#trump #G7 https://t.co/jQH4svj9iE — Job Burger (@BurgerJob) June 9, 2018

Donald, we'll ask one last time.



Where is Melania .... — Mish Loans (@mishyloan) June 10, 2018

American National Security Advisor John Bolton, however, offered a different interpretation of the photograph.

Just another #G7 where other countries expect America will always be their bank. The President made it clear today. No more. (photo by @RegSprecher) pic.twitter.com/emAVNqRqhc — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) June 9, 2018

Other world leaders shared different angles of the photograph.

One scene - four different perspectives #G7



1) by Merkel‘s team 🇩🇪

2) by Macron’s team 🇫🇷

3) by Conte’s team 🇮🇹

4) by Trump’s team 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/q3qaSfaiQS — Fabian Reinbold (@fabreinbold) June 9, 2018

Soon, morphed versions of the photo started doing the rounds, most of them infantilising Trump.

Closer home, Indian Twitter users spotted an opportunity to make the photo more relatable by editing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Trump’s place, asking when they would receive the Rs 15 lakhs Bharatiya Janata Party leaders promised each Indian would receive if they were voted into power in 2014.