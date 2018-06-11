‘U-turn asana’: Twitter plays with Narendra Modi’s #FitnessChallenge video

Three weeks after he accepted a fitness challenge by India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday belatedly lived up to his promise and uploaded a video of his morning exercise routine.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

The fitness challenge was the brainchild of Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who on May 22 had initiated a social media campaign to encourage Indians to exercise more. Rathore tagged a few celebrities, including Kohli, to take up his challenge, upload a video as proof, and pay it forward by nominating others for the task.

Modi, on his part, nominated Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Table Tennis champion Manika Batra. While Batra accepted the challenge, Kumaraswamy, turned it down, indicating that he is too busy governing his state.

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge:



Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.



India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT.



The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018

This exchange, and the glimpses of Modi’s fitness regime, which includes him walking on an array of surfaces and stretching on a rock, proved ripe for humour on social media. Users took apart the video, highlighted its best bits, and – but of course – drew comparisons between his various poses and the state of India today.

Please apply water on that burn #FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/cr7jLyW9WF — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 13, 2018

You vs the guy she told you not to worry about.#FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/BAaZbPfxX0 — Dr. Dang (@Trozanmind) June 13, 2018

#FitnessChallenge



PM Modi showing Flightasan which can take you far away from daily problems and stress in your country pic.twitter.com/6IaEI3r3Jx — Faking News (@fakingnews) June 13, 2018

This video took 4-5 hrs to shoot, that was indeed hard workout.

Thanks to my cameraman for that patience which turns out to be his #FitnessChallenge .#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/re2ratlUw2 — Narendra Godi (@TrollModii) June 13, 2018

Pic 1&2: What Modiji Doing



Pic 3&4: How Bhakt looking at it 🙈#Fitnesschallenge pic.twitter.com/r4avTOdI1j — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) June 13, 2018

When you are already high on magic mushrooms and you knock back a few too many of desi daru



(Meme via Whatsapp)#FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/kH9hLr6PeS — Arnab Goswami (@unoffarnab) June 13, 2018

#FitnessChallenge Modijee holding his breath waiting for Acche Din pic.twitter.com/8WMt2Ea7Je — Wideawakegentile (@The_Indian_Goy) June 13, 2018

Some decided to follow in Modi’s footsteps.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kumaraswamy, who came to power in Karnataka last month with the help of a rushed post-poll alliance with the Congress after a hung verdict, was also not spared. The Congress had struck an unusual deal with Janata Dal to keep the BJP, the single largest party in the elections, out of power. Though the Janata Dal had just 37 seats to Congress’ 78, it agreed to make Kumaraswamy the chief minister.

I'm expecting HD Kumaraswamy to accept Modi's #FitnessChallenge and respond with a video of him doing pull-ups, with outside support from the Congress. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 13, 2018

A parody account of the chief minister also raked up the water-sharing row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery River.