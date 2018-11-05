The start may have seemed innocuous: A “woke” comedian who tweeted about being embarrassed by the behaviour of Indian men on a cruise abroad, only to be called out by a woman online about his own actions. Over the next four weeks, #MeToo swelled, building on an initiative to put together a list about sexual harassers in academia in 2017. Women took to social media to tell their stories about improper, inappropriate and, often, illegal behaviour, to offer belief, support and advice, and to discuss what needs to happen next.

Accounts emerged from sectors as diverse as Bollywood, the media, NGOs, schools and the sports world. A minister has had to resign, big-budget film projects have been shelved, and senior men across industries have been suspended, sent or leave or had inquiries set up against them. Amid all this there has also been a debate about how the movement itself has functioned – whether naming and shaming works, whether the impact has been limited to elite spaces, how to negotiate calls for due process and what justice in many of these cases that may not be crimes actually looks like.

The chart above only includes those tweets that were geo-tagged within India, so it serves as a sampling of the overall tweets connected to the movement.

The most high-profile of the cases that came up online was MJ Akbar, former minister of state for foreign affairs in the current government and a veteran journalist. At least 17 women came forward with accounts of Akbar’s behaviour, with the allegations ranging from inappropriate language to, most recently, rape. Akbar had denied all accusations, and even filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first to name him. But he also became the first minister in the four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step down because of any sort of scandal.

The movement has been large and wide-ranging, with news organisations only able to capture a part of the conversation and report on some of the allegations. At Scroll.in, we put together some of the major stories together in a tracker focusing on men whose accusers have gone public, or who have acknowledged or apologised following anonymous allegations, or in cases where reporters corroborated allegations made anonymously online.

A number of other organisations did the same thing, and indeed the movement played out across numerous news platforms, with many using their reporting resources to complement the stories that were emerging online, in addition to covering those allegations. This lengthy wrap by The Wire covers a huge amount of all that has emerged. Firstpost and The Indian Express also built #MeToo trackers.

Below is a quick recap of Scroll’s stories covering the movement over the last month:

High-profile cases



Culture, media, advertising and sport

The bigger picture

