Friday, October 5, was like any other day on Indian Twitter, until a writer responded to comedian Utsav Chakraborty’s tweet expressing embarrassment over Indian men reportedly harassing women while on a cruise in Australia. The writer accused Chakraborty of duplicity, recounting how he had sent her unsolicited pictures of his genitals.

Soon, many more women began to call out their alleged sexual harassers on social media using the now globally familiar hashtag #MeToo.

A week later, the outpouring continues, with women identifying men for actions ranging from sending inappropriate messages, forcibly groping and kissing them, to rape. The names that have emerged include a former editor who is now a minister in the Indian government, MJ Akbar, as well as actors, singers, writers and journalists. Veteran actor Alok Nath has been accused of rape by a writer and producer who worked with him.

Here is a list of 19 names, spanning the worlds of journalism, film and TV, literature and advertising. These are men whose accusers have gone public, or where the men have responded to anonymous complaints. Scroll.in reporters are pursuing details of other cases and the list will be updated once more accounts are available on record.

